Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Aaron and Nick Carter, Dead at 41
Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Aaron Carter and Nick Carter, has passed away at the age of 41, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bobbie Jean's mother, Jane Carter, announced her daughter's tragic passing, telling outlets, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."
Jane was also referring to the deaths of Aaron, who passed away at the age of 34 in November 2022, and Leslie Carter, who died at the age of 25 in January 2012.
"When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private," the grieving mother continued. "[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."
According to sources close to the Carters, the family believes that Bobbie Jean died after going into cardiac arrest. However, further details regarding the events leading up to her death remain unclear.
Bobbie Jean had been leading a mostly private life with her young daughter prior to her passing. She had previously been involved in her brothers' music careers, working as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist for Aaron's tours in the early 2000s.
In addition to her work with her brothers, Bobbie Jean also appeared on the family's reality television series, House of Carters, which aired in 2006. She was featured in eight episodes of the show.
The series provided insight into the lives of the Carter siblings and their struggles, including Bobbie Jean's documented battle with addiction and substance abuse.
Bobbie Jean's death follows her recent arrest in June, where she was apprehended in Florida for allegedly stealing stickers and markers from a Hobby Lobby. At the time of her arrest, she was found to be in possession of drugs.
This latest loss adds to the ongoing challenges that the Carter family has faced, including financial struggles, divorce, and addiction issues.