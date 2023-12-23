Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Aaron and Nick Carter, Dead at 41

Bobbie Jean's mother, Jane Carter, announced her daughter's tragic passing, telling outlets, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."

Jane was also referring to the deaths of Aaron, who passed away at the age of 34 in November 2022, and Leslie Carter, who died at the age of 25 in January 2012.

"When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private," the grieving mother continued. "[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."