Aaron Carter's Sister on Suicide Watch After Being Arrested for Fentanyl and Shoplifting $55 Worth of Crafts From Hobby Lobby
Aaron Carter's sister Bobbie Jean was placed on suicide watch after allegedly threatening to harm herself when she was arrested for fentanyl possession and shoplifting $55 worth of crafts from a Hobby Lobby in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The late singer's 41-year-old sibling was caught by the store's loss prevention team and kept in an office until cops arrived, according to Hernando County police records.
Inside the office, Bobbie Jean allegedly removed a container from her purse and threw it under the desk “in a panic."
The container held 1.3 grams of white powder and 0.8 grams of purple powder. A field test confirmed the purple powder was fentanyl, reported Page Six.
Bobbie Jean was taken into custody on Saturday and allegedly threatened to "kill herself" while in transit on the way to jail. Police took her threats seriously and put her on suicide watch.
Aaron's sister was booked on one count of retail theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Bobbie Jean remains in custody and is being held on a $500 bond.
Photos of the stolen merchandise revealed she attempted to leave the store without paying for markers and three packs of rhinestone stickers.
Bobbie Jean's arrest comes 7 months after Aaron's death. As RadarOnline.com reported, the I Want Candy singer became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of taking prescription pills and huffing.
The drugs listed on his autopsy report included a generic brand of Xanax called Alprazolam and Difluoroethane, a propellant used for aerosol spray.
Aaron's body was found in the bathtub of his Lancaster, CA, home. He died on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34.
Bobbie Jean isn't Aaron's only family member who has been arrested since his shocking passing.
His mom, Jane Schneck, was arrested for battery in May over an alleged physical altercation with her husband due to the television volume.
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the case has since been “dropped/abandoned” by prosecutors.