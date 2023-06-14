Aaron Carter's Sister on Suicide Watch After Being Arrested for Fentanyl and Shoplifting $55 Worth of Crafts From Hobby Lobby

Aaron Carter 's sister Bobbie Jean was placed on suicide watch after allegedly threatening to harm herself when she was arrested for fentanyl possession and shoplifting $55 worth of crafts from a Hobby Lobby in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The late singer's 41-year-old sibling was caught by the store's loss prevention team and kept in an office until cops arrived, according to Hernando County police records.

Inside the office, Bobbie Jean allegedly removed a container from her purse and threw it under the desk “in a panic."