Aaron Carter's Cause Of Death Revealed: Singer Drowned After Taking Prescription Pills & Huffing
Aaron Carter died from drowning, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer's autopsy is complete, with the Los Angeles Medical Examiner declaring Aaron became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of taking prescription pills and huffing.
The drugs listed on his autopsy report include a generic brand of Xanax called Alprazolam and Difluoroethane, a propellant used for aerosol spray.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the medical examiner ruled Carter's death as an accident, signifying that the I Want Candy singer slipped under the water and drowned. The report also indicates there were cans of Surf Onn compressed air discovered in Aaron's bathroom and bedroom.
Aaron died on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34.
His body was found in the bathtub of his Lancaster, CA, home, which has now been placed back on the market.
At the time of his death, law enforcement sources revealed they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene. Police believed Carter's body had been in the tub for some time, with insiders claiming there was a smell of decomposition and the water had turned an unnatural color.
His mother later showed graphic photos of the bathtub taken at the scene. Carter struggled with substance abuse issues over the years, and fans worried he had been huffing in the weeks leading up to his death. Interestingly enough, Aaron's family was adamant he died of an overdose and not from drowning in the bathtub.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the home is currently being renovated as the listing agent desperately tries to unload the property for $850k.
On October 29, Aaron seemed happy about his future, sharing the listing while announcing he was "ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family."
"This year has been super tough but I’ve learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone," he wrote one week before his death.
Aaron left behind one child — a son named Prince, 1.