Aaron Carter's Cause Of Death Revealed: Singer Drowned After Taking Prescription Pills & Huffing

Aaron Carter died from drowning, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer's autopsy is complete, with the Los Angeles Medical Examiner declaring Aaron became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of taking prescription pills and huffing.

The drugs listed on his autopsy report include a generic brand of Xanax called Alprazolam and Difluoroethane, a propellant used for aerosol spray.