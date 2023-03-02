Aaron Carter's Mom Shares Graphic Photos Of Bathroom Where Late Singer Died, Calls For Criminal Investigation Into His Death

Aaron Carter’s mother posted a series of photos of the bathroom where the late singer was found dead last year while calling for a criminal investigation into her son’s passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come nearly four months after the 34-year-old singer was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home on November 5, 2022, Jane Carter took to Facebook to post a number of photos from her late son’s death scene.