Aaron Carter's Mom Shares Graphic Photos Of Bathroom Where Late Singer Died, Calls For Criminal Investigation Into His Death
Aaron Carter’s mother posted a series of photos of the bathroom where the late singer was found dead last year while calling for a criminal investigation into her son’s passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come nearly four months after the 34-year-old singer was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home on November 5, 2022, Jane Carter took to Facebook to post a number of photos from her late son’s death scene.
One photo posted by Aaron’s mother on Wednesday showed the bathtub where the “I Want Candy” singer was found dead filled with green murky water.
Another one of the graphic photos showed what appeared to be feces on the bathroom floor, while other pics from the bathroom on November 5, 2022 showed towels strewn about the floor and soiled clothes sitting in a pile.
“Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” Aaron’s mother wrote alongside four photos of her son’s death scene. “I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose.”
“They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past,” she continued. “Look at the photos.”
“They were not taken by the police. But they allowed people to go in and out although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years,” the late singer’s mother added. “Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aaron was found dead on November 5, 2022, in his Lancaster bathroom surrounded by prescription pill bottles and cans of compressed air.
The coroner who investigated the 34-year-old singer’s cause of death ruled out drowning because no water was found in Aaron’s lungs, and it was determined the deceased died from an accidental drug overdose.
Melanie Martin, Aaron’s on-again, off-again fiancée, revealed in January that she believes the late singer was given a substance that ultimately led to his passing because texts found on Aaron’s phone showed he was in contact with an alleged drug dealer and owed the dealer “$800 for an unknown substance.”
Although Aaron told the alleged dealer he “didn’t need the substance anymore” and asked if he was “being threatened,” both Melanie and Jane believe Aaron met with the drug dealer sometime shortly before he died.
According to Aaron’s death certificate, his body was cremated on November 9. Angel, his twin sister, was given his ashes and a private memorial service for the late singer is scheduled for sometime this spring.