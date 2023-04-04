Aaron Carter Death Home For Sale, Bathroom Where Singer's Body Was Found Getting Renovation
The home Aaron Carter died in has hit the market ... again. This comes five months after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that the listing for the Candy singer's 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Lancaster, CA, was pulled two days after his body was discovered in the bathtub.
Aaron's estate is trying to earn a pretty penny on the home as it's listed for just under $850k — that's $50k more than the asking price before the singer's death. He bought the 4,131-square-foot property in 2020 and continued to put the house on the market several times before his unexpected passing.
The money earned from the sale will go directly into Aaron's estate and a trust for his 1-year-old son, Prince.
The listing agent told TMZ that the bathroom where Aaron was found dead in November 2022 is being renovated. Despite the uncompleted remodel, she is showing the property and is confident Aaron's home will be sound soon.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Aaron was discovered five months ago in the bathtub of his home, with law enforcement sources revealing they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene. Police believe his body had been in the tub for some time, with insiders claiming there was a smell of decomposition and the water had turned an unnatural color.
His mother later showed graphic photos of the bathtub taken at the scene.
The singer had struggled with substance abuse issues, and the new details signify huffing may have contributed to his death. Aaron's family was adamant he died of an overdose and not from drowning in the bathtub. His cause of death is still pending toxicology results.
On October 29, Aaron seemed happy about his future. He shared the listing, excitedly announcing he was "ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family."
"This year has been super tough but I’ve learned so much. Thanks for the support everyone," he wrote in the now heartbreaking message one week before his death.
Aaron was only 34 years old.