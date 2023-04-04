Aaron Carter Death Home For Sale, Bathroom Where Singer's Body Was Found Getting Renovation

Aaron's estate is trying to earn a pretty penny on the home as it's listed for just under $850k — that's $50k more than the asking price before the singer's death. He bought the 4,131-square-foot property in 2020 and continued to put the house on the market several times before his unexpected passing.

The money earned from the sale will go directly into Aaron's estate and a trust for his 1-year-old son, Prince.