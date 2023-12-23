Mama June and Family Travel to Disney World for the Holidays with Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Ashes
Mama June’s family is determined to make the most of the holiday season despite their recent loss, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After the tragic passing of Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, the family has decided to spend Christmas at the 'Happiest Place on Earth' – Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
According to sources close to the family, before Anna's untimely demise, they had all discussed the idea of celebrating Christmas together at Disney World.
Despite their tragic loss, the family has decided to proceed with their plan and has already rented a house in the Orlando area for the week.
To ensure that Anna's presence is felt, the family will be bringing a small urn containing some of Anna's ashes with them to the rental house.
The group heading to the 'Happiest Place on Earth' consists of Mama June, her daughter Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' and her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird and her family, and Anna's daughter, Kaitlyn. Anna's ex-husband, Michael, has also been extended an invitation for their child, Kylee, but it is unclear if she will join the rest of the family.
While the family does not plan to bring Anna's ashes to the theme park, Kaitlyn intends to wear her new necklace, which contains some of her mother's remains, during their visit to Disney World.
According to TMZ, in keeping with Anna's wishes, the family has already gifted her children iPads. Anna had expressed this desire before her passing, and the family wants to fulfill one of her final wishes.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mama June is set to gain custody of her 11-year-old granddaughter, Kaitlyn, after Anna's tragic passing.
Anna secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, this March, and insiders said that cameras were rolling for Mama June: From Not to Hot, so fans may get to witness the couple's special day on an upcoming episode if the network decides to air the footage.
Meanwhile, Kaitlyn is set to stay with her grandma for the foreseeable future. She and Kylee are close, so the two will continue to see each other, according to TMZ.
Mama June mourned the passing of her eldest daughter while announcing her death to fans on Sunday, December 10, praising Anna for putting up "one hell of a fight for ten months" as she battled the disease.