Mama June and Family Travel to Disney World for the Holidays with Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Ashes

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mama June is set to gain custody of her 11-year-old granddaughter, Kaitlyn, after Anna's tragic passing.

Anna secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, this March, and insiders said that cameras were rolling for Mama June: From Not to Hot, so fans may get to witness the couple's special day on an upcoming episode if the network decides to air the footage.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn is set to stay with her grandma for the foreseeable future. She and Kylee are close, so the two will continue to see each other, according to TMZ.

Mama June mourned the passing of her eldest daughter while announcing her death to fans on Sunday, December 10, praising Anna for putting up "one hell of a fight for ten months" as she battled the disease.