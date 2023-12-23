Laura Lynch, Founding Member of The Dixie Chicks, Dies in Tragic Car Accident
Laura Lynch, a founding member of iconic country band The Dixie Chicks, has lost her life in a devastating car crash, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident occurred on a Texas road when another vehicle had a head-on collision with Lynch's car, resulting in her untimely death.
The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. However, the impact of the collision proved fatal for Lynch, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Laura Lynch played a pivotal role in the formation of The Dixie Chicks, a band that left an indelible mark on the country music industry.
Alongside Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Erwin, and Emily Erwin, Lynch cofounded the group in 1990. Together, they created a distinct blend of country, bluegrass, and pop music that captivated audiences worldwide.
During her tenure with The Dixie Chicks, Lynch contributed to the recording and release of three successful albums. However, she departed from the band in 1993, influencing the group's subsequent musical direction.
Despite her departure, Lynch remained a cherished figure in country music's history.
Her absence from the band did not diminish her contribution, as Lynch's influence continues to resonate within the genre.
The Dixie Chicks went on to achieve great recognition, highlighting the lasting impact of Lynch's collaborative efforts.
The Dixie Chicks, later rebranded to 'The Chicks,' have won five Grammys and nine Country Music Awards.
Their chart-busting major-label debut record, Wide Open Spaces, became the best-selling record ever by a country group.
Lynch served as the group's upright bassist while Robin played on guitar and sisters Martie and Emily covered a variety of instruments.
The group would go on to release eight studio albums, two live albums, and 28 singles.
The band released a statement on Instagram following the news of Lynch's death, which reads, "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks."
"We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band," they continued. "Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West."
"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time."