Donald Trump Knows His 'Poisoning the Blood' Comments Are 'Dog Whistle' for White Supremacists, Anthony Scaramucci Says
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci stated in an interview with CNN on Friday that while he believes former President Donald Trump has never "read a book," he does "know about Mein Kampf" and understands that his comments function as a "dog whistle," RadarOnline.com has learned.
During the interview with CNN NewsNight host Abby Phillip, Scaramucci was asked about Trump's repeated comments concerning migrants poisoning the blood of the country.
Phillip noted that these comments appeared to be lifted from Adolf Hitler and questioned why Trump continued to make them.
Scaramucci, who famously served in the White House for just a week and a half, responded by saying, "Listen, it's a total dog whistle for him, and you're right, I only spent 11 days in the White House, but I worked on the campaign for Mr. Trump for about nine-and-a-half months."
"I did 71 campaign stops on that campaign, and so he knows exactly what he's doing. He puts things out there, sort of with a forked tongue," he continued. "He'll say one thing and say, 'Oh geez, I didn't realize that that was from that,' but he does know that it's from that."
Scaramucci emphasized that Trump's actions are premeditated and intentional. He described it as a "forked tongue spiel" where Trump would drop a bomb and then later pretend to be ignorant of the origins of his statements.
In response to Trump's recent denial of being a student of Hitler and claiming to have never read Mein Kampf, Scaramucci expressed belief in Trump's claim and said, "Somebody wrote that for him and knew that Hitler said it, put it in the speech. I do believe him that he has not read Mein Kampf, okay? Because I don't think this guy has ever read a book."
Scaramucci further revealed that during Trump's campaign, it was often joked that Trump had written more books than he had read. However, Scaramucci stated that Trump does have knowledge about Mein Kampf despite not having read it himself.
Scaramucci recalled a conversation with General John F. Kelly where Trump expressed admiration for Hitler's loyal generals.
When it was pointed out that Hitler faced coups and a bomb explosion in 1944, Trump was reportedly unaware of these historical events.
The segment ended with Scaramucci saying that, while Trump may not know specific historical details, he is aware of the impact of his comments and understands they function as a dog whistle to his base, including some white supremacists.