Donald Trump Knows His 'Poisoning the Blood' Comments Are 'Dog Whistle' for White Supremacists, Anthony Scaramucci Says

Scaramucci emphasized that Trump's actions are premeditated and intentional. He described it as a "forked tongue spiel" where Trump would drop a bomb and then later pretend to be ignorant of the origins of his statements.

In response to Trump's recent denial of being a student of Hitler and claiming to have never read Mein Kampf, Scaramucci expressed belief in Trump's claim and said, "Somebody wrote that for him and knew that Hitler said it, put it in the speech. I do believe him that he has not read Mein Kampf, okay? Because I don't think this guy has ever read a book."

