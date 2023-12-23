Lindsey Graham Criticized for Joining New York Protest Demanding Chick-Fil-A Remain Closed on Sundays
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham joined a protest against a proposed bill in New York that would supposedly require restaurants at rest stops to be open seven days a week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a social media post, Graham expressed his frustration with the bill and showed his support for Chick-fil-A, a popular fast-food chain that is known for being closed on Sundays.
Graham took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where he wrote, "As if the insanity by the left couldn't get any worse, Democrats in New York are trying to force Chick-fil-A to open on Sundays... I showed up to their Manhattan location today while visiting NYC to send a clear message: Hands off OUR Chick-fil-A!"
The senator's post was accompanied by a photo of himself standing outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Manhattan. He called on his supporters to join him in the fight against the proposed bill.
However, Graham's participation in the protest did not go unnoticed, and he received both criticism and ridicule on social media. Many questioned his decision to take part in a protest that was happening 700 miles away from his own state of South Carolina.
"Even when Lindsey Graham says the right things, he still manages to look like an absolute fool," reacted conservative journalist Ben Kew.
Former Marco Rubio adviser Gregg Nunziata also weighed in, saying, "People in public life, of course, have to pick their battles. They should be judged by the fights they choose and those they do not."
Graham was also criticized for failing to mention that the proposed bill would only apply to restaurants at rest stops, where drivers require service seven days a week. Critics argued that this was an important distinction that Graham failed to acknowledge.
Keith Olbermann wrote, "Dear Senator Moron: The law is: if you get one of the monopolies on the NY State Thruway, you have to be open seven days a week for the sake of the drivers who have nowhere else to eat."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Graham has recently faced criticism for claiming that there is "no amount" of Palestinian deaths that would make him question his support for Israel.
The Republican senator was asked if there was a "threshold" for him, and Graham answered, "No."
"If somebody asked us after World War II, 'Is there a limit to what you would do to make sure that Japan and Germany don’t conquer the world? Is there any limit to what Israel should do to the people who are trying to slaughter the Jews?' The answer is no," he explained. "There is no limit."