Lindsey Graham Criticized for Joining New York Protest Demanding Chick-Fil-A Remain Closed on Sundays

However, Graham's participation in the protest did not go unnoticed, and he received both criticism and ridicule on social media. Many questioned his decision to take part in a protest that was happening 700 miles away from his own state of South Carolina.

"Even when Lindsey Graham says the right things, he still manages to look like an absolute fool," reacted conservative journalist Ben Kew.

Former Marco Rubio adviser Gregg Nunziata also weighed in, saying, "People in public life, of course, have to pick their battles. They should be judged by the fights they choose and those they do not."