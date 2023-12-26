'Yoko Swifto': Taylor Trolled After Consoling Brittany Mahomes Over Chiefs Loss
Bitter social media users are comparing Taylor Swift to John Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono, who was blamed for The Beatles splitting up after a video of the pop star comforting Brittany Mahomes went viral during the Kansas City Chiefs loss, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans donning red, white, and gold were devastated to see the Las Vegas Raiders take home the win 20-14 on Christmas Day, perhaps none more than quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
"Who would have guessed that Taylor Swift and Yoko Ono have something in common?" one critic posted via X, formerly Twitter. "Taylor Swift is Yoko Ono-ing the Chiefs," a second echoed, while a third chimed in, "Taylor is the Yoko of the Chiefs."
Chiefs fans have pointed out they're 3-5 since the last weekend of October, facing yet another disappointment on the holiday during which Swift was seen consoling a visibly distressed Brittany.
Sports pundit Skip Bayless was among those who spoke out after the loss. "Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction. What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis?" he tweeted.
The game was underwhelming for the Chiefs and Kelce, who secured five catches for 44 yards as he left his fifth straight game without a touchdown.
During the tense game, the frustrated NFL star was seen launching his helmet at the watercooler stand.
"Yeah, listen, I mean, he went back in and did a nice job," head coach Andy Reid said after discussing the incident. "So, things happen, emotional game. Trav's emotional and sometimes my red hair gets to me a little bit, but it all works out."
Amid the Yoko comparisons, several devoted fans of the Shake It Off singer rushed to her defense. "Last time I checked Taylor Swift wasn't playing for the Chiefs," one fired back. "Not having a good WR is more of a distraction," a second argued.
Swift and Kelce appear to be ignoring the critics, considering the performer brought her parents along to Kansas City to watch her beau play on Christmas Day.
Her dad previously met Kelce last month in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when the athlete went to watch one of Swift's Eras Tour performances.
Amid the high-profile couple's budding romance, sources told RadarOnline.com that it certainly isn't all losses for Kelce on or off the field. "Everybody is dying to work with Travis right now with all eyes on his romance with Taylor," one insider said.