Megyn Kelly Calls for Taylor Swift 'Boycott' After Pop Star Attends Charity Event for Gaza: 'She Owes Jewish Americans an Apology!'
Megyn Kelly called for a Taylor Swift “boycott” this week after the pop star attended a charity comedy show for the citizens of Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly’s scathing remarks came after it was revealed that Swift and Selena Gomez attended comic Ramy Youssef’s comedy routine in Brooklyn on December 8.
Youssef reportedly donated all the proceeds from his show to American Near East Refugee Aid – a non-governmental organization focused on providing relief to Gaza and its citizens amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
ANERA’s official website insisted that the NGO “does not work or even coordinate with” the Palestinian terrorist group that attacked southern Israel on October 7.
But according to Kelly, ANERA is “highly political” and contributes to the “demonization of Israel.”
The journalist then slammed Swift for attending a charity event where all the proceeds were donated to ANERA before demanding a “boycott” against the 33-year-old pop star who was just named TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year.
“A group that NGO Monitor has described as highly political, presenting a highly bias view of the Israel-Palestine war, ignoring any Palestinian responsibility for hardship, and contributing to the demonization of Israel,” the talk show and podcast host fumed during Tuesday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.
“That is the group Taylor Swift thought it might be fun to raise money for, attend a fundraiser for – and she owes Israeli and Jewish Americans an apology!” Kelly continued. “And I hope they boycott her events until she issues it!”
“Attending this thing was wrong. It was wrong,” she fumed further. “Do some Googling. See what they do in Gaza to gays. See about women’s rights in Gaza, Taylor.”
“Otherwise, do this when it comes to talking about these issues again,” Kelly concluded as she made the “zip it” sign. “You clearly know nothing.”
- Selena Gomez Called a 'Coward' and Accused of 'Pacifying Bullies' By Jewish Organization For Stance on the Israel-Palestine Conflict
- Megyn Kelly Slams 'Idiot' Gigi Hadid Over Israel Comments, Tells Model to Focus On 'Trying to Look Pretty'
- War of Words: Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens Fight Over College Students Protesting Against Israel
Other organizations and fans have since condemned Swift for attending Youssef’s show last week.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The non-profit watchdog group StopAntisemitism criticized the Folklore singer for staying silent about the Hamas attack against southern Israel earlier this year while also attending an event that benefitted the people of Gaza.
“Since October 7th, Taylor Swift has made ZERO mentions of the massacre that occurred in Israel at the hands of Hamas terrorists,” StopAntisemitism tweeted on Monday. “Her own bodyguard, who is charged with protecting her life, went to Israel to serve in the IDF.”
“Swift did, however, make the time to attend a Gaza fundraiser Friday evening with Selena Gomez,” the organization continued. “When will you attend a fundraiser for Israel?”
Some fans even announced that they would no longer support Swift amid the Youssef-ANERA controversy.
“I can’t believe her I was a full time swiftie, and now it’s gone. All my respect,” one person tweeted. “So sad she has lost me as a fan.”
“Not my person of the year!” another person added.