Taylor Swift's Security Guard Ditches Singer to Join Israeli Defense Force Reserve Troops in Hamas War
The man responsible for watching out for Taylor Swift during her historic Eras Tour has left the United States to go back home to Israel, where he joined the Israeli Defense Force reserve troops, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The security guard reportedly made the decision to join Israeli reservists following the Hamas attacks on October 7, which authorities said killed an estimated 1,400 Israeli civilians.
According to Variety, Swift's security guard wished to remain anonymous, though the outlet was able to confirm he had left the county for Israel.
Israeli journalist Eran Swisa with Israel Today first reported that the guard had worked for the Karma singer during her summer stadium tour, but had chosen to leave her crew behind as Israeli military forces responded to the terrorist attacks.
Without providing many details, Swisa told the outlet that the security guard was born in a Kibbutz but had been living and working in the US.
It remains unclear to what extent the unnamed security guard worked with Swift or if he was employed by one of the dozens of stadiums that she performed at on the sold-out tour.
While the mysterious fighter's connections were unclear, the security guard reportedly told Swisa that he had a "pretty great life back in the U.S," according to a statement the Israeli journalist shared with the outlet.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
- Taylor Swift Accused Of Refusing To Attend Parkland, Manchester Events – Even Though No Tour Dates
- Taylor Swift's 'Beatlemania' Moment: Large Crowds of Fans Gather Outside Wedding Venue the Singer Attended in New Jersey
- Taylor Swift Hits The Town With Sophie Turner Hours After Actress Slaps Ex Joe Jonas With Bombshell Lawsuit Over Their Kids
"I got an amazing dream job that I love, great friends that I call family and a very comfortable home. I didn’t HAVE to come here… But I could not stand on the sidelines while families are being slaughtered and burned alive in their homes!!! Just for being Jewish or for being Israelis," the security guard was quoted by Swisa in the statement.
The security guard went on to condemn Hamas over the brutal murders of hundreds of innocent men, women, and children in Israel.
"While one side is protecting babies, kids and the elderly, the other side is using those as human shields!!! It’ll be an insult to animals worldwide to call them ‘animals’ but those are not human beings," the security guard's statement continued.
"I’m not only standing here with Israel and actually standing here. I’m standing here with humanity," Swift's security guard concluded his message to the Israeli journalist. "Don’t be on the wrong side of history! Don’t stand on the sidelines and say nothing… Stand with Israel, stand with HUMANITY!!!!!"
So far, Swift, whose new romance with pro football player Travis Kelce has made recent headlines, has stayed silent on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Unlike Swift's silence, her celeb pal Gigi Hadid made a statement following the October 7 attacks — and Gigi's sister Bella has been an outspoken advocate of the Free Palestine movement for years. Their father, Mohammed Hadid, is part Palestinian.