Kelce Can't Win: Kansas City Chiefs Star Faces Backlash After Comparing Dating Taylor Swift to Winning the Super Bowl

taylor swift friends fear hearbreak
Source: MEGA

NFL fans outraged at Travis Kelce's most recent comments on Taylor Swift.

By:

Oct. 6 2023, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Fans rolled their eyes at Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce after he compared dating Taylor Swift to winning the Super Bowl, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Swifties gushed over Kelce, devoted NFL fans made it known that they were over the rumored relationship — and that the athlete career would pay the price.

taylor swift cheeky travis kelce comment
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce opened up to the media on the buzz surrounding his rumored relationship with Taylor Swift.

After a whirlwind two weeks, which included Swift attending back-to-back Kansas City Chiefs games, Kelce spoke to members of the press on Friday afternoon. While at the podium, the NFL tight end was inevitably asked about his rumored relationship and if the spotlight on his personal life affected his ability to focus on his play.

Kelce confessed that he's never been better.

"As all the attention comes, it feels like, you know — I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world now," the Chiefs star said.

taylor swift travis kelce pda
Source: MEGA

Swift sent the internet into a frenzy when she attended one of Kelce's games at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce continued to talk up the Midnights singer as he explained how he was navigating the increased media exposure.

"You have got a lot of people that care about Taylor, for good reason. Got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments," Kelce continued. "We're learning with the paparazzi taking photos all over the place but it comes with it."

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
taylor swift fans send travel kelces ex death threats
Source: MEGA

Fans accused Swift of already writing a 'breakup song' about Kelce.

While Kelce had nothing but positive things to say to the media, fans online were not as forgiving. After Kelce's comments were shared on social media, sports fanatics promptly responded by trashing the Chiefs player — and suggested that he would soon become the subject of a Swift song.

On X, formerly Twitter, Barstool Sports founder and self-proclaimed Swiftie Dave Portnoy chimed in, "Travis Kelce Says Dating Taylor Swift Is Better Than Winning A Superbowl And I Am Officially Now On Board The Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Relationship."

Portnoy's replies were soon filled with outraged followers who called the rumored pairing the "greatest pr stunt in recent history."

taylor swift fans send travel kelces ex death threats
Source: MEGA

Kelce said he's 'learning' to deal with increased attention from the paparazzi.

One commenter asked, "It will be an epic breakup song but will it actually last as long as the Super Bowl ring?"

Another referred to Kelce's comments as "the downfall of the Chiefs," while a third asked, "When does the breakup song between these two hit Spotify? Over under please Dave."

"She is probably working on her Kelce breakup song as we speak," replied a particularly unamused follower.

