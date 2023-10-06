Kelce Can't Win: Kansas City Chiefs Star Faces Backlash After Comparing Dating Taylor Swift to Winning the Super Bowl

After a whirlwind two weeks, which included Swift attending back-to-back Kansas City Chiefs games, Kelce spoke to members of the press on Friday afternoon. While at the podium, the NFL tight end was inevitably asked about his rumored relationship and if the spotlight on his personal life affected his ability to focus on his play.

Kelce confessed that he's never been better.

"As all the attention comes, it feels like, you know — I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world now," the Chiefs star said.