Kelce Can't Win: Kansas City Chiefs Star Faces Backlash After Comparing Dating Taylor Swift to Winning the Super Bowl
Fans rolled their eyes at Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce after he compared dating Taylor Swift to winning the Super Bowl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Swifties gushed over Kelce, devoted NFL fans made it known that they were over the rumored relationship — and that the athlete career would pay the price.
After a whirlwind two weeks, which included Swift attending back-to-back Kansas City Chiefs games, Kelce spoke to members of the press on Friday afternoon. While at the podium, the NFL tight end was inevitably asked about his rumored relationship and if the spotlight on his personal life affected his ability to focus on his play.
Kelce confessed that he's never been better.
"As all the attention comes, it feels like, you know — I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now even more on top of the world now," the Chiefs star said.
Kelce continued to talk up the Midnights singer as he explained how he was navigating the increased media exposure.
"You have got a lot of people that care about Taylor, for good reason. Got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments," Kelce continued. "We're learning with the paparazzi taking photos all over the place but it comes with it."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
- No Swift in Sight: Travis Kelce Spends Birthday Without Pop Star, Spotted With Pals in Missouri Parking Lot
- Taylor Swift Is Expected to Appear at Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game on Sunday — Here's How You Can Place Your Bets on Her New Rumored Beau
- Surprise Swifty? Sean Hannity Defends Taylor Swift and 'Woke' Love Interest Travis Kelce: 'Hate People Hating on Her'
While Kelce had nothing but positive things to say to the media, fans online were not as forgiving. After Kelce's comments were shared on social media, sports fanatics promptly responded by trashing the Chiefs player — and suggested that he would soon become the subject of a Swift song.
On X, formerly Twitter, Barstool Sports founder and self-proclaimed Swiftie Dave Portnoy chimed in, "Travis Kelce Says Dating Taylor Swift Is Better Than Winning A Superbowl And I Am Officially Now On Board The Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Relationship."
Portnoy's replies were soon filled with outraged followers who called the rumored pairing the "greatest pr stunt in recent history."
One commenter asked, "It will be an epic breakup song but will it actually last as long as the Super Bowl ring?"
Another referred to Kelce's comments as "the downfall of the Chiefs," while a third asked, "When does the breakup song between these two hit Spotify? Over under please Dave."
"She is probably working on her Kelce breakup song as we speak," replied a particularly unamused follower.