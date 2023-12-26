Vladimir Putin Spokesman 'Seriously Ill' After Calling for Genocide in Ukraine: Report
A former Kremlin spokesperson who called for genocide in Ukraine was allegedly poisoned this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Anton Krasovsky, 48, was rumored to have been poisoned earlier this month after the disgraced Russian propagandist fell “seriously ill” and was rushed to the hospital.
According to a Telegram post published by Krasovsky this week, his “stomach twisted sharply” and he “started to feel sick.”
“People have been asking if I’m alive and if everything is ok,” the former spokesperson for Vladimir Putin wrote. “Well, what can I say?”
“My stomach twisted sharply, I started to feel sick, then fainted. I was taken to the clinic,” he continued. “I am gradually coming to my senses.”
Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine suggested that Krasovsky was the target of an assassination plot.
The Ukrainian intelligence agency suggested that Krasovsky was not the one who penned the recent Telegram post and that the real Krasovsky “continues to deteriorate” in an undisclosed Russian hospital.
Margarita Simonyan, who serves as the head of the Russian TV channel RT, dismissed the Ukrainian intelligence agency’s assassination claims and insisted that the former Kremlin spokesman was “fine” and “coming to his senses.”
“Krasovsky just called me,” she said. “Comes to his senses. And this is really Krasovsky, and not someone instead of him, as the Kyiv people promised.”
“Everything will be fine,” Simonyan added. “With God's help, as always.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Krasovsky was fired from the Russian TV channel RT and his role as Putin’s top propagandist last year after he called for genocide in Ukraine.
The 48-year-old also came under fire after he called for Ukrainian children to be burned and drowned alive amid the ongoing war between the two nations.
Krasovsky was immediately fired after his shocking comments and, earlier this year, the propagandist was sentenced to five years in prison for the remarks. He was reportedly sentenced in absentia.
“Perhaps Anton will explain what kind of temporary insanity it was caused and how it broke from his tongue,” the head of RT said after Krasovsky was fired last year. “It is hard to believe that Krasovsky sincerely believed that children should be drowned.”
“For now, I'm stopping our collaboration, as neither I nor the rest of the RT team can afford to even think that any of us are capable of sharing such a game,” Simonyan continued. “I'm confused what to say.”
“For the children of Ukraine, as well as for the children of Donbas, and for all other children, I wish that all this ends as soon as possible, and that they can live and study in peace again – in the language they consider native.”