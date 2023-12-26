Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Charged with Felony Assault After She's Accused of Attempting to Strangle Actor

Her bail has now gone up to $80k, RadarOnline.com can report after she was held on $75k, pending her arraignment. The neighbor was booked on Dec. 20 at 1:05 p.m., according to online records.

Law enforcement sources said Sheen allegedly told officers this wasn't his first run-in with the woman, claiming she previously squirted a sticky substance on his car but they seemingly smoothed things over afterwards.

It was also claimed that she allegedly dumped trash in front of the Two and a Half Men star's door a day before the alleged attack, following which the actor called 911 himself.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Sheen for comment.