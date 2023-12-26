Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Charged with Felony Assault After She's Accused of Attempting to Strangle Actor
Charlie Sheen's neighbor has been charged with one count of felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury after she allegedly tried to barge into his home and hurt the actor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that deputies responded to "a battery/disturbance call" in Malibu last week.
Law enforcement insiders said Electra Schrock, the 5'5" 120 lb. woman who was charged, allegedly knocked on his front door and then attacked him when he answered.
TMZ reported that she apparently ripped Sheen's shirt and attempted to strangle him before rushing back to her home. Paramedics showed up at his address after the incident, but the film producer reportedly did not require medical attention.
"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," the department said in a statement.
Her bail has now gone up to $80k, RadarOnline.com can report after she was held on $75k, pending her arraignment. The neighbor was booked on Dec. 20 at 1:05 p.m., according to online records.
Law enforcement sources said Sheen allegedly told officers this wasn't his first run-in with the woman, claiming she previously squirted a sticky substance on his car but they seemingly smoothed things over afterwards.
It was also claimed that she allegedly dumped trash in front of the Two and a Half Men star's door a day before the alleged attack, following which the actor called 911 himself.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Sheen for comment.
Sheen made headlines for a far different reason last year when his daughter, Sami, joined OnlyFans, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com this summer that he blamed her mom, Denise Richards, for the situation.
"I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it," he said in hindsight. "I was just like, 'Oh, this can only go bad.'"
"She's doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others," the actor said in October. "I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her."