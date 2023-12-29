Revealed: Elon Musk Filed Child Custody Petition After Ex Grimes Allegedly Fled Texas With Two of Their Kids And Never Returned

Court documents revealed the relationship between Musk and Grimes, the mother of his three children, ages 3 to 3 months, apparently deteriorated in early 2023 – roughly one year after the Tesla CEO moved the bulk of his business empire to Austin.

The startling confession was laid bare in an eight-page declaration the Space X founder filed last month in the bare-knuckle child custody Travis County Family Court brawl where details about Musk’s super-secret lifestyle are being exposed.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk slammed Canadian singer Grimes with a child custody lawsuit after she allegedly fled from Texas and never returned, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Musk hinted that Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is attempting to have their custody dispute heard in California and not Texas — based on the opinion of her friends.

"At various times within the past year, when there was a conflict in our relationship [Grimes] told me that her friends were warning her that California would be a better court jurisdiction for her than Texas, if she ever needed to litigate,” Musk wrote in the declaration he signed on November 28, 2023.

Things went south after they returned from a trip to Tokyo, Japan, according to Musk.

“We returned together to Austin on August 20, 2023,” Musk wrote. “[Redacted] stayed with us at the [Redated] house for several days then flew back to California on a commercial flight on August 23, 2023. [The two younger children] have not been back in Texas since July 24, 2023. [The oldest child] remains in Texas with me.”