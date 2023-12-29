Revealed: Elon Musk Filed Child Custody Petition After Ex Grimes Allegedly Fled Texas With Two of Their Kids And Never Returned
Tech billionaire Elon Musk slammed Canadian singer Grimes with a child custody lawsuit after she allegedly fled from Texas and never returned, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The startling confession was laid bare in an eight-page declaration the Space X founder filed last month in the bare-knuckle child custody Travis County Family Court brawl where details about Musk’s super-secret lifestyle are being exposed.
Court documents revealed the relationship between Musk and Grimes, the mother of his three children, ages 3 to 3 months, apparently deteriorated in early 2023 – roughly one year after the Tesla CEO moved the bulk of his business empire to Austin.
Musk hinted that Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is attempting to have their custody dispute heard in California and not Texas — based on the opinion of her friends.
"At various times within the past year, when there was a conflict in our relationship [Grimes] told me that her friends were warning her that California would be a better court jurisdiction for her than Texas, if she ever needed to litigate,” Musk wrote in the declaration he signed on November 28, 2023.
Things went south after they returned from a trip to Tokyo, Japan, according to Musk.
“We returned together to Austin on August 20, 2023,” Musk wrote. “[Redacted] stayed with us at the [Redated] house for several days then flew back to California on a commercial flight on August 23, 2023. [The two younger children] have not been back in Texas since July 24, 2023. [The oldest child] remains in Texas with me.”
“When I realized that [Grimes] was not returning to Texas with the younger children, I hired counsel and filed the Texas parentage action on September 7, 2023.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Grimes accused Musk of allegedly taking their oldest son to Texas without her consent and using a team of burly security guards to watch her every move during their relationship.
“While mother was in Texas, however, [the] father and his security team controlled nearly every aspect of mother’s life,” Grimes stated in her own legal brief to describe the suffocating conditions. “They dominated and sought to wrongfully control her and the children’s lives to the extent it was detrimental to the mother’s and the children’s well-being to remain in Texas.”
The crux of the legal scrum centers around which state has jurisdiction over the children’s lives.
Musk wants the custody case determined in Texas where he claims the children have lived, adding that a San Antonio court validated the couple’s parental rights since the oldest child was born via in-vitro fertilization and the two youngest via surrogates.
“In the absence of a temporary agreement [Musk] requests that the Court order [Grimes] to return [the children] to Travis County, Texas, within 24 hours of the Court’s ruling, and order that they reside in Travis County, Texas with [Musk] during the pendency of this case.”
Grimes meanwhile argued the custody issue should be determined in California where the two youngest children have lived since July and the oldest was allegedly taken to Texas without her consent.
Grimes accused Musk of playing fast and loose with the truth when he claimed that the children lived in Texas for six consecutive months before September 7 when he filed the petition.
“Thus, the relevant question is whether the children were physically located in Texas for six consecutive months,” Grimes’ renowned lawyer Becky Beaver wrote in court documents filed last month. “They were not, and father cannot meet his burden to show otherwise.”
“Father conclusory statement that as of that date he ‘had actual care, control, and possession of each child in Travis County, Texas at least six consecutive months’ is demonstrably false.”