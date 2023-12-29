Fight Over Late Comedian Louie Anderson’s $750k Estate, 'Young Sheldon' Residuals Heats Up

The court battle over late comedian Louie Anderson’s nearly $1 million fortune continued to heat up in Los Angeles Superior Court. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Louie’s sister Lisa asked a judge to deny a request that she be sanctioned for missing a recent deposition.

Source: MEGA The comedian left behind a hefty fortune.

As we previously reported, last year, Lisa sued Louie’s manager Ahmos Hassan, and his friend Abraham. She accused the two of having Louie sign paperwork while hospitalized that amended his will. Lisa claimed Louie was not in the right mind to sign any sort of legal paperwork. Louie died on January 21, 2022, at the age of 68.

In her lawsuit, Lisa claimed Louie’s original will said she would receive 100% of his estate. However, she said the paperwork the defendants had him sign cut her share down to 30%. Lisa said the new will signed by Louie before his death added Ahmos and Abraham as beneficiaries In the court battle, Lisa revealed Louie’s trust was worth $760,746.41.

Source: MEGA

In addition, Lisa said Louie's estate will continue to eceive residuals for the comedian's work in Coming To America, Young Sheldon, Scrubs, Ally McBeal, Touched By An Angel, Grace Under Fire, and his countless other projects. Ahmos and Abraham denied the accusations. They claimed Louie asked for the amendments to be made in his final days.

Abraham told the court, “Although Louie had hoped his siblings and friends would respect his wishes after he died, he also knew the likelihood that someone would selfishly try to invalidate his wishes. For that exact reason, Louie ensured that both the original and restated Louie Anderson Trust documents, as well as his will, all contained no-contest provisions.” Recently, Ahmos demanded Lisa be sanctioned for not appearing for a deposition.

Source: MEGA

“[Lisa’s] inflammatory Petition makes serious accusations against [Ahmos] (and others) elder abuse, undue influence, and more. However, [Lisa] produced exactly zero documentsto support her claims in response to the Trustee’s discovery requests,” his motion read. Ahmos said he needed to depose Lisa to cross-examine her on her “baseless” accusations. He said Lisa had claimed she was too sick to attend but refused to offer dates in the future.

Source: MEGA

He asked the court to sanction Lisa $25k for her “gamesmanship.” Now, Lisa asked the court to deny the motion. She claimed to have had a scheduled eye surgery, contracted COVID, and was hospitalized all in a matter of days.

Lisa said she did offer alternate dates in January and February. She asked the court to sanction Ahmos $19,500 for brining the motion. The judge has yet to rule.