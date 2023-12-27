“And when mother temporarily resided [in Texas], he had her under constant surveillance and controlled her to such an extent she had to leave for her and the children’s wellbeing. Father should not be able to benefit from this wrongful behavior.”

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Grimes recently asked the judge to sanction Musk for allegedly refusing to waive a non-disclosure agreement that prevents Europa 100 LLC, the firm that provide the nanny service, from handing over records or allowing its employees to talk. She also accused Musk of short-changing her legal team on the subpoenaed documents.

“[Musk] apparently believes that the rules of discovery simply do not apply to him and that he can thumb his nose at any obligation to disclose information to [Grimes] if he believes such information might level the playing field in this litigation," the court documents seeking the sanction stated.

Messages left at the offices of Musk's Texas lawyers were not returned.