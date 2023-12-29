'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Rings in 34th Birthday Days Before Scheduled Prison Surrender

The former VH1 personality rang in the special occasion at Beyond Sweet Kitchen + Bar in St. Louis, Missouri, raving about the service and food while enjoying a fun-filled night out.

Basketball Wives alum Brittish Williams celebrated her 34th birthday with loved ones in a final hoorah before she checks into prison to serve a four-year sentence .

RadarOnline.com told you first that a judge granted Williams' plea to have an extension of her surrender date so she could spend the holidays with her daughter following an emotional plea in court. She was originally scheduled to surrender on December 11.

After completing her time behind bars, Williams will be on supervised release for five years, and she must also pay $564,069 in restitution.

Williams was sentenced in October after being charged with 15 fraud-related felonies for which she pleaded guilty, including five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud.