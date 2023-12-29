'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Rings in 34th Birthday Days Before Scheduled Prison Surrender
Basketball Wives alum Brittish Williams celebrated her 34th birthday with loved ones in a final hoorah before she checks into prison to serve a four-year sentence.
The former VH1 personality rang in the special occasion at Beyond Sweet Kitchen + Bar in St. Louis, Missouri, raving about the service and food while enjoying a fun-filled night out.
RadarOnline.com told you first that a judge granted Williams' plea to have an extension of her surrender date so she could spend the holidays with her daughter following an emotional plea in court. She was originally scheduled to surrender on December 11.
After completing her time behind bars, Williams will be on supervised release for five years, and she must also pay $564,069 in restitution.
Williams was sentenced in October after being charged with 15 fraud-related felonies for which she pleaded guilty, including five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud.
As part of her plea agreement, Williams admitted under-reporting her income on tax returns for 2017-2019, falsely claiming a niece and nephew as dependents, fraudulently using SS numbers not assigned to her to open accounts with credit companies and banks, and submitting fake medical bills to at least one insurance company.
In her motion for an extension of her prison check-in date, Williams explained that she was the "sole caregiver for her five-year-old daughter" and needed extra time to help her child prepare for the "transition" while trying to help her mom find a suitable living space for them while she is away.
Williams filed an appeal in November, asking a fighter court to review her sentence in an attempt to have her time behind bars decreased. She said the court threw the book at her because she is famous.
"Brittish Williams was punished today, not for fraud, but for her celebrity," Williams' attorney, Beau Brindley, said before she echoed similar statements in a sit-down interview.
Although she was granted a later surrender date, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Williams has since been ordered to serve her stint nearly nine hours away from family.
She will be heading to Alderson FPC prison in West Virginia, despite the court recommending she be housed nearby in St. Louis.