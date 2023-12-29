WATCH: Black Amazon Worker Allegedly Attacked by Two White Women While Dropping Off Delivery in Texas
A Black Amazon delivery driver was allegedly attacked by two white women while dropping off a package to a Texas apartment complex earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking incident unfolded on December 16 when Amazon worker JaMaiya Miller, 25, attempted to drop off a delivery to the Belle Mead at River Oaks apartment complex outside of Houston.
According to a TikTok video uploaded by Miller this week, the Amazon worker was quickly confronted by two unidentified white women as Miller attempted to deliver the package to the recipient’s door.
“We’ve had thieves here and you’re a thief!” one of the women shouted during one portion of Miller’s video. “I’m calling security!”
Another portion of the startling video showed one of the accused assailants pushing Miller against a wall and hitting Miller with a cell phone.
The 25-year-old Amazon worker later detailed her shocking experience to local Houston outlet KHOU.
“This lady spewed racist tropes, like I was a thief, and hit me several times,” Miller wrote. “I have never experienced such racist, Karen, behavior.”
“It was so off the wall, but also completely on brand with how white women have historically weaponized their privilege,” she continued. “The best example of this in the video is when she claims I am hitting her, while literally hitting me.”
The situation reportedly ended after a doorman working at the luxury apartment complex arrived and helped Miller break free from her suspected attackers.
The Amazon worker later detailed the incident further in her TikTok video. She revealed that the two white women allegedly “spewed racist tropes” and “hit [her] several times.”
An Amazon representative confirmed that the company is working with the Houston Police Department as the incident is investigated further. The rep also announced that Amazon is “supporting” Miller after the attack earlier this month.
“We’re supporting the delivery partner and working with law enforcement as they investigate,” Amazon said in a statement via their spokesperson.
“We proactively communicate to drivers who deliver for Amazon that they are never required to make a delivery if they feel unsafe,” the company added.
Management at the apartment complex where the incident unfolded on December 16 also released a statement.
The Belle Meade at River Oaks confirmed that they are “aware of the unfortunate incident” that transpired and “fully cooperating with the Houston Police Department.”
“I’m glad I handled it the way that I did so that it is clear who the attacker was,” Miller said of the matter.