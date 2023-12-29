Ex-'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Dishes on 'Tumultuous' Exit From Franchise: 'I Don't Wish It on Anybody'

The television personality's sudden departure came as a shock after his leave of absence. Harrison infamously faced intense backlash in February 2021 for his apparent defense of controversial season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who was under scrutiny after 2018 photos surfaced of her attending a plantation-themed party.

"The woke police is out there," he said during a follow-up interview with Rachel Lindsay. "And this poor girl Rachael, who has just been thrown to the lions, I don't know how you are equipped when you have never done this before, to be woke enough, to be eloquent enough, to be ready to handle this."

Harrison later issued an apology for his choice of words in the interview, explaining his remarks were without malice.