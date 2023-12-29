Cher Scores Small Victory in $1 Million War With Sonny Bono's Widow, Mary Ordered to Turn Over Emails in Court Battle

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher slammed Mary with the lawsuit charging she secretly began siphoning thousands of dollars in royalty payments generated by Sonny and Cher’s vast music collection and smash hits such as I Got You Babe and The Beat Goes On.

The 77-year-old Grammy winner claimed an ironclad Marriage Settlement Agreement (MSA) she signed with Sonny in 1978 mandates her 50% cut of the duo’s compositions and record sales following their separation and eventual divorce.

Mary, who was married to Sonny for 12 years until his 1998 ski accident death, had a 50/50 cooperating agreement with Cher. But the relationship went south in 2021 when Mary decided to cut Cher off from the royalties — citing a federal Copyright Act.