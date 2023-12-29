Home > Politics > Joe Biden Censured Democrat Rashida Tlaib Slams 'Genocidal Maniac' Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel-Hamas War: 'We Will Never Forget' Source: MEGA House Rep. Rashida Tlaib called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “genocidal maniac” on Wednesday. By: Connor Surmonte Dec. 29 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Democratic House Rep. Rashida Tlaib called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “genocidal maniac” for the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, RadarOnline.com can report. In a surprising development to come after Tlaib was censured by Congress last month for controversial remarks about the escalating conflict in the Middle East, the congresswoman took to social media to attack Netanyahu and Israel further.

Source: MEGA “Every member of Congress who sits down with this murderer is supporting a war criminal.”

Even more surprising was Tlaib’s vow to “never forget” her fellow congressmembers who recently met with the Israeli PM in Tel Aviv earlier to discuss the war against the Palestinian terrorist group. According to an Instagram post published by Tlaib on Wednesday, Netanyahu is a “genocidal maniac,” a “murderer,” and a “war criminal.”

She also called the ongoing war against Hamas a “genocide on children” and slammed the United States government for “funding and supporting” the alleged genocide. It should be noted that Tlaib is currently the only Palestinian American to serve in Congress.

Source: MEGA U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet with Netanyahu after the Hamas attack against southern Israel on October 7.

“Genocidal maniac,” she wrote. “Every member of Congress who sits down with this murderer is supporting a war criminal.” “We will never ever forget,” the Michigan lawmaker continued. “I am so sick and tired of our country funding and supporting a genocide and war on children.”

“Please don’t stop talking about Palestine,” Tlaib concluded. Tlaib’s scathing remarks came shortly after her congressional colleague, House Rep. Josh Gottheimer, met with Netanyahu in Israel last week alongside other Israeli officials and family members of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

Source: MEGA Democratic House Rep. Josh Gottheimer met with Netanyahu in Israel last week.

"Our objectives are clear: The U.S. must stand by Israel to get all the hostages home, including Americans, eliminate the terrorists, & provide much-needed humanitarian aid to innocent Palestinian civilians being used by Hamas as human shields," he tweeted from Tel Aviv during the visit.

Meanwhile, Tlaib’s decision to liken Netanyahu to a “genocidal maniac” on Wednesday came on the same day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan likened the Israeli PM to Adolf Hitler. Erdogan compared Netanyahu to the infamous Nazi leader during an awards ceremony in Ankara. He also likened Israel’s offensive against Hamas in Gaza to the Holocaust engineered by Nazi Germany during World War II.

Source: MEGA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan likened the Israeli PM to Adolf Hitler.

“They used to speak ill of Hitler,” Erdogan said Wednesday. “What difference do you have from Hitler? They are going to make us miss Hitler. Is what this Netanyahu is doing any less than what Hitler did? It is not.” “He is richer than Hitler, he gets the support from the West,” the Turkish president continued. “All sorts of support come from the United States. And what did they do with all this support? They killed more than 20,000 Gazans.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Congress voted to censure House Rep. Tlaib in a 234-188 vote held on November 7. 22 Democrats, including House Rep. Gottheimer, voted with House Republicans to pass the censure resolution against Tlaib after she was accused of defending Hamas and opposing Israel regarding the conflict in Gaza last month.

