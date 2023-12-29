The Game’s Accuser Victorious in Lawsuit Accusing Rapper of Creating 'Shell Companies' to Avoid Paying $7 Million Judgment
Rapper The Game’s sexual assault accuser Priscilla Rainey scored big in court as part of her effort to collect on the millions he owes her.
The Game was ordered to pay Rainey $7 million as part of a lawsuit she brought that accused him of sexual assault during the filming of a VH1 dating show. She claimed the musician was high during the incident.
For years, Rainey has been in and out of court trying to figure out how to get her money. The Game publicly scoffed at the judgment.
Rainey previously convinced a judge to allow her to seize The Game’s royalties and certain business profits.
In 2021, Rainey filed a new lawsuit against The Game, his manager Wack 100, and various companies. The suit accused The Game and his manager of creating shell companies to move money around to make it hard for her to seize.
In her complaint, Rainey said she has only collected $500k of the $7 million owed.
She accused The Game of having transferred ownership of his company to his manager. In addition, she claimed The Game transferred ownership of his home to Wack along with the rights to his trademarks.
Rainey said the home in question was purchased by The Game in 2017 using a company named JTT Holdings on the deed.
The suit said The Game resigned as JTT Holdings’ manager and transferred JTT Holdings to Wack. JTT Holdings transferred the deed to Wack solely, according to the suit.
Rainey said the transfer prevented her from being able to go after the property that The Game still lives in.
Rainey said the property is worth an estimated $2.8 million. Rainey argued JTT Holdings should be found liable for the $7 million owed by The Game — since she believed The Game was using it as a “shell company.”
Her suit asked that the property be sold off and an injunction against The Game and Wack from selling off any other property until the judgment is satisfied.
In addition, she asked that the transfer of The Game’s trademark be voided.
Wack denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He claimed the home was transferred to him due to the debt The Game owed him.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a trial went down on December 13 where Rainey and Wack testified. The Game did not respond to the lawsuit.
In the end, the court sided with Rainey. It ordered that JTT Holdings and The Game are “declared alter egos of each other and liable for Rainey’s judgment against [The Game].”
Further, the judge ruled that the home transfer from JTT Holdings to Wack is “set aside and rendered void to the extent necessary to satisfy the Underlying Judgment against [The Game]. Following entry of this Judgment, legal title shall be deemed to be held by JTT Holdings.” This will allow Rainey to file a lien against the property or move to have it sold off.
The court also ruled that The Game’s transfer of ownership in JTT Holdings to Wack is “set aside and rendered void to the extent necessary to satisfy the Underlying Judgment against [The Game].”
“JTT Holdings … shall pay any money or property due to coming due to [The Game] directly to Rainey, until the unpaid balance of the Underlying Judgment is paid in full,” the order read.