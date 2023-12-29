The Game’s Accuser Victorious in Lawsuit Accusing Rapper of Creating 'Shell Companies' to Avoid Paying $7 Million Judgment

For years, Rainey has been in and out of court trying to figure out how to get her money. The Game publicly scoffed at the judgment.

Rainey previously convinced a judge to allow her to seize The Game’s royalties and certain business profits.

In 2021, Rainey filed a new lawsuit against The Game, his manager Wack 100, and various companies. The suit accused The Game and his manager of creating shell companies to move money around to make it hard for her to seize.