Rapper The Game's Best Friend's Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Rapper The Game revealed on social media that his longtime best friend, Avante Rose, was dead. Rose allegedly killed his girlfriend, Kassandra Arevaloz, before he took his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, posted an emotional tribute on Sunday.

Arevaloz succumbed to gunshot wounds last Tuesday in Torrance, California. Her death sparked a manhunt for Rose, which ended in the discovery of his remains days later.