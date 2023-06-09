Rapper The Game's Best Friend's Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Rapper The Game revealed on social media that his longtime best friend, Avante Rose, was dead. Rose allegedly killed his girlfriend, Kassandra Arevaloz, before he took his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, posted an emotional tribute on Sunday.
Arevaloz succumbed to gunshot wounds last Tuesday in Torrance, California. Her death sparked a manhunt for Rose, which ended in the discovery of his remains days later.
The Game reacted to the horrific news on Instagram.
"I’m crying while I type this because I miss you so much!!" the California rapper's caption began. "My emotions are all over the place because of the entire situation & it’s hard to feel the way a person should normally feel when losing a best friend, brother… due to the fact that you not only took your life, but you took someone else’s as well."
The former G-Unit member continued that he was sending a, "tremendous amount of prayers to her family."
"My heart is with you all as you process the untimely death of your daughter, sister, niece, cousin, family member," the post continued.
The Game had grown up with Rose and the two knew each other since kindergarten. The G'd Up rapper recalled some of their earliest memories together as he continued the tribute.
"I waited a few days because the initial impact of hearing you were no longer here on earth, simply crushed me," the post continued.
"Since kindergarten it’s been me & you side by side going through life together. Staying up past our bedtimes watching WWE, to walking to the store to get a soda & chips every time we mowed another lawn & made $1 a piece, to growing up… It was ALWAYS ‘Chuck & AR."
The Game confessed that it "hurt to know that all I have left is my memories."
"I’ve been drowning them with my tears this entire weekend," the rapper added.
According to local news SNBC13, Rose and his girlfriend were involved in an argument at a residential home at around 6 AM.
Torrance police were soon dispatched to the location and discovered the female victim died from an apparent gunshot. By the time officers arrived, Rose had allegedly fled the scene.
A manhunt soon followed after Rose was identified as a potential suspect. Days later, Rose was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.