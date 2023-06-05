Madeleine McCann 'Didn’t Scream', German Suspect Christian Brueckner Told Friend

German suspect Christian Brueckner allegedly told his friend that missing toddler Madeleine McCann "didn't scream" when he kidnapped her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In May 2007, Madeleine was just three-years-old when her parents discovered she was missing from their rental apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Brueckner, a convicted pedophile, was said to have made the haunting confession to a friend. The chilling comment led to Brueckner being named a prime suspect in the British toddler's disappearance.