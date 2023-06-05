Madeleine McCann 'Didn’t Scream', German Suspect Christian Brueckner Told Friend
German suspect Christian Brueckner allegedly told his friend that missing toddler Madeleine McCann "didn't scream" when he kidnapped her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In May 2007, Madeleine was just three-years-old when her parents discovered she was missing from their rental apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.
Brueckner, a convicted pedophile, was said to have made the haunting confession to a friend. The chilling comment led to Brueckner being named a prime suspect in the British toddler's disappearance.
Brueckner was first connected to Madeleine's case in 2020 and was officially named a suspect by investigators in 2022.
Currently behind bars for the 2005 rape of a German woman in Praia da Luz, Brueckner desperately wrote several jailhouse letters in an attempt to clear his name.
His letters, however, revealed shocking details about the night Madeleine went missing.
In one of his letters, Brueckner detailed being connected to Madeleine's case after a former friend went to authorities about the voice actor.
According to the letter, which was reviewed by the Daily Mail, the former friend informed police that Brueckner allegedly admitted, "yes, she did not scream," about the toddler when she was taken.
The conversation was said to have taken place about a year after Madeleine disappeared.
On the allegation from his former friend, Brueckner said the claim was "not even worthy of comment."
What was worthy of comment, though, was Brueckner's vehicle, which was said to have been seen near the McCann's rental apartment around the time the toddler was kidnapped.
At the time, Brueckner drover a white VW T3 Westfalia camper van.
The same vehicle was seen around the Praia da Luz resort in early May 2007.
While the search of Madeleine has spanned almost two decades — and has involved authorities from the UK, Germany and Portugal — few suspects beside Brueckner have been named.
A German woman recently made headlines when she claimed to be the missing toddler, although DNA evidence debunked her claim.
The allegation renewed interest in the cold case — and a search was conducted at a reservoir, after German police were tipped off with new information from a psychic.