Missing Madeleine McCann Investigators 'Tipped Off' To Suspect Christian Brueckner's Beachfront Lair At Portuguese Reservoir, Private Eye Says

An international team of investigators is targeting a specific section of a Portuguese reservoir where they believe Madeleine McCann’s body may have been dumped, a private detective close to the case exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com.

Julian Peribanez, a Barcelona-based gumshoe who was part of the 2008 dive search at the same reservoir, said German authorities most likely received information pin-pointing the shoreline where the lead suspect and convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner liked to camp out.

“Obviously our team or the German police are not capable of covering the entire reservoir because it is huge and they are only going to be there for a couple of days,” Peribanez told RadarOnline.com.