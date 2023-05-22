Desperate Search: Police Divers To Search Portuguese Reservoir for the Remains of Missing Madeleine McCann

An international team investigator is gathering at a remote reservoir in Portugal to conduct a massive dive search for remains of Madeleine McCann, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The reservoir is located about 30 miles east of the beachfront resort town of Praia da Luz where the 3-year-old British girl vanished in 2007 while on vacation with her parents — sparking an international hunt for the missing toddler.

The reservoir is believed to be a favorite haunt for convicted pedophile killer Christian Brueckner, who is currently sitting behind bars in Germany where prosecutors believe he is the chief suspect in the McCann case.