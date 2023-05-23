Crime Scene: First Photos Emerge of Portugal Police at Remote Reservoir Madeleine McCann Suspect Christian Brueckner Dubbed His ‘Little Paradise’

RadarOnline.com has obtained crime scene photographs of the desperate search for Madeleine McCann at a remote reservoir in Portugal that suspect Christian Brueckner called his “Little Paradise.”

The international team of investigators can be seen setting up a command post and conducting a painstaking shoreline search for evidence about 30 miles northeast of the beachfront resort town of Praia da Luz where the 3-year-old British girl vanished in 2007 while on vacation with her parents.

Local police have also roped off the area to prevent gawkers from interfering with the massive search.