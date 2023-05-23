Crime Scene: First Photos Emerge of Portugal Police at Remote Reservoir Madeleine McCann Suspect Christian Brueckner Dubbed His ‘Little Paradise’
RadarOnline.com has obtained crime scene photographs of the desperate search for Madeleine McCann at a remote reservoir in Portugal that suspect Christian Brueckner called his “Little Paradise.”
The international team of investigators can be seen setting up a command post and conducting a painstaking shoreline search for evidence about 30 miles northeast of the beachfront resort town of Praia da Luz where the 3-year-old British girl vanished in 2007 while on vacation with her parents.
Local police have also roped off the area to prevent gawkers from interfering with the massive search.
The Barragem do Arade reservoir is about 15 miles west of the rural village of Foral where the imprisoned German creep lived in a run-down villa and was known to spend the night along the shoreline in a rundown yellow and white VW camper van.
“Investigators know suspect Christian (Brueckner) used to come to this dam regularly,” Portuguese news outlet SIC reported. “He would call it his little paradise and would often spend the night here. He was seen here often. The German authorities considered this reservoir to be an area of interest and ended up sending an international letter of request” to search the area.
German authorities have remained tight-lipped as to why they sought permission to conduct the search which includes a team of investigators from Scotland Yard.
"As part of the investigation into the case of Madeleine McCann there are currently measures related to the criminal process taking place in Portugal,” the prosecutor's office in the German state of Braunschweig said in a statement.
"The measures are being implemented ... by the Portuguese law enforcement authorities with the support of officers of the (German) Federal Criminal Police Office. Further information on the background will not be released at this time."
Brueckner, 42, who is currently sitting behind bars in Germany where prosecutors believe he is the chief suspect in the McCann case. He was recently charged in Portugal with several sex crimes spanning over a 17-year period ending in 2017 – including vicious attacks in the same resort where McCann vanished.
Shortly after Brueckner was named a suspect, German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters announced that fibers believed to have been from Madeleine’s personal belongings were found in the back of the VW campervan.
“The investigation is still going on and I think we found some new facts, some new evidence, not forensic evidence, but evidence,” Wolters revealed in May.
On the day she vanished, Madeleine had been left with her 2-year-old twin siblings in the unlocked rental while her mother and father, Kate and Gerry McCann, enjoyed a meal with friends at a nearby restaurant just 130 feet away. After checking on the kids every so often, Kate was shocked to discover that Madeleine was gone, noticing there was an open window.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brueckner has regularly denied any involvement in the 3-year-old’s disappearance.
Barragem do Arade reservoir can hold about 3.6 billion cubic gallons of water and reaches depths of up to 150 feet. Divers searched the murky reservoir twice in a privately funded 2008 operation based on the several tips including a truck driver who saw a woman in nearby town of Silves hand-off a child who looked like McCann to an unknown man.
International interest in the McCann case earlier this year when Julia Wendell, 21, took to social media to claim she could be Madeleine – but RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed that a DNA test proved her genealogy originated from her native Poland.