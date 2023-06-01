Madeleine McCann: German Authorities Confirmed a 'Number of Items Seized' in Portuguese Reservoir Search
An extensive search at the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal turned up a "number of items" amid the ongoing Madeleine McCann investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"These will be evaluated in the coming days and weeks," the Braunschweig District Attorney's Office in Germany shared in a statement. "It is not yet possible to say whether any of the items are actually related to the Madeleine McCann case."
Last week, authorities were seen scouring for clues during a three-day operation on the shore of the Arade dam near Silves, Portugal, roughly 30 miles from the Praia da Luz resort where the missing British toddler was last seen on a family vacation with her parents, Kate and Gerry, in 2007.
"Sincere thanks go out to all police officers involved in the search," the DA Office added. "The cooperation between the Portuguese police, the police officers from Great Britain and the Federal Criminal Police Office was excellent and very constructive."
As we previously reported, it was a location that prime suspect Christian Brueckner called his "Little Paradise." The convicted sex offender is currently serving a seven-year sentence for a sexual assault crime committed in 2005 in Portugal.
Brueckner has denied any wrongdoing and is not charged for any connection to the McCann case, claiming that he is being framed in a newly revealed string of letters.
"You can never imagine how it is when the whole world believes you are a child murderer, and you are not," wrote Brueckner in a note written in May, proclaiming his innocence and there being proof of that fact.
"I got told a long time ago that the prosecutor's office was closing the Maddie case because there is not even the smallest evidence. There will never be a trial."
Brueckner accused authorities of "attempting to create a monster" to "divert and let people think that I am the right one."
RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed that Julia Wendell, who believed she was the missing McCann all grown up, was NOT the British tot who vanished years ago.
A copy of the DNA test evidence was obtained by RadarOnline.com, it showed that her ancestral heritage is Eastern European and her bloodline hails from Poland.
"There isn't anything to report at this time. If and when there is, it will come from The Metropolitan Police," a rep for the McCanns said after the DNA test came back negative.