Madeleine McCann: German Authorities Confirmed a 'Number of Items Seized' in Portuguese Reservoir Search

An extensive search at the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal turned up a "number of items" amid the ongoing Madeleine McCann investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"These will be evaluated in the coming days and weeks," the Braunschweig District Attorney's Office in Germany shared in a statement. "It is not yet possible to say whether any of the items are actually related to the Madeleine McCann case."