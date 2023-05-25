CLOSING IN ON A BREAKTHROUGH? Madeleine McCann Cops Send Coordinates from Psychic Detective to Portuguese Search Team

German investigators have provided Portuguese authorities with information from a psychic in connection to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In May 2007, Madeleine traveled with her parents, Gerry and Kate, and twin siblings to Praia da Luz, Portugal, for vacation with a group of family friends.

On the evening of May 3, Gerry and Kate tucked their three children into bed at their ground floor rental apartment and joined their friends for dinner at a restaurant located just 200-feet away from the apartment.

The parents took turns checking on the children — and all was well until Kate discovered Madeleine was missing from her bed.