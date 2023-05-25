CLOSING IN ON A BREAKTHROUGH? Madeleine McCann Cops Send Coordinates from Psychic Detective to Portuguese Search Team
German investigators have provided Portuguese authorities with information from a psychic in connection to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In May 2007, Madeleine traveled with her parents, Gerry and Kate, and twin siblings to Praia da Luz, Portugal, for vacation with a group of family friends.
On the evening of May 3, Gerry and Kate tucked their three children into bed at their ground floor rental apartment and joined their friends for dinner at a restaurant located just 200-feet away from the apartment.
The parents took turns checking on the children — and all was well until Kate discovered Madeleine was missing from her bed.
Time suspended for the McCann family that Summer evening. Gerry and Kate were left with more questions than answers, after a botched investigation by local authorities failed to reunite them with their daughter.
Almost two decades after her disappearance, a German woman claimed to be the missing British toddler.
While the claim was disproved, interest in Madeleine's case was reinvigorated — and German authorities have turned over new information that launched a new search in Portugal.
According to the Daily Star, German investigators provided Portuguese authorities with coordinates from a "psychic detective."
The information pointed the Portuguese search team to the Barragem do Arade reservoir, which was about 30 miles from Praia da Luz.
A search of the reservoir was conducted with Portuguese, German and U.K. authorities on-site.
Without providing many details, Christian Wolters, a prosecutor from Braunschweig, revealed that the investigation was spurred after "certain tips" were made known.
While Wolters provided little context on the tips, the prosecutor had a history of working with German psychic Michael Schneider.
Working on a voluntary basis, the self-proclaimed clairvoyant alleged that his work contributed to at least 25 missing persons cases being solved since he began assisting law enforcement in 2006.
Schneider explained his method to the outlet.
"I look at a photo of the missing person or animal and ask myself to God whether the creature is dead or alive and get an answer through my inner voice that is almost always correct," Schneider said of his process.
The psychic added that he used the "inner voice" message to map out potential locations — and noted that he believed Madeleine was "located in the Algarve in Odiaxere."