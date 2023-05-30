'The World Believes I Killed Maddie … I Didn't': Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Protests His Innocence in Disturbing New Letters From Prison

Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the May 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, defended his innocence and accused police of "attempting to create a monster" out of him over the unsolved case in new letters written from his German jail cell.

RadarOnline.com has learned Brueckner, 45, declared that he had no involvement with McCann vanishing and claimed he is being framed for the crime.