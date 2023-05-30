'The World Believes I Killed Maddie … I Didn't': Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Protests His Innocence in Disturbing New Letters From Prison
Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the May 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, defended his innocence and accused police of "attempting to create a monster" out of him over the unsolved case in new letters written from his German jail cell.
RadarOnline.com has learned Brueckner, 45, declared that he had no involvement with McCann vanishing and claimed he is being framed for the crime.
In April, this site exclusively broke the news that a woman from Poland who believed she was Maddie all grown up was not the missing British toddler after all.
A DNA report showed Julia Wendell's ancestral heritage is 100 percent Eastern European and her bloodline is entirely from Poland.
The letter development involving Brueckner comes after a team of investigators rallied together to help scour woodland at a site 45 minutes from the Praia da Luz apartment where Maddie went missing more than a decade ago.
The remote reservoir was a place Brueckner called his "Little Paradise" and prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said he acted on "concrete clues" that evidence could be uncovered at that exact location.
"You can never imagine how it is when the whole world believes you are a child murderer, and you are not," one line read from the letter penned by the convicted sex offender in May. He is currently serving a 7-year sentence for raping an elderly woman.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- CLOSING IN ON A BREAKTHROUGH? Madeleine McCann Cops Send Coordinates from Psychic Detective to Portuguese Search Team
- Credible Informants: Tips Generated By Fake Madeleine McCann Case May Have Led Investigators To New Search For Missing Tot
- Missing Madeleine McCann Investigators 'Tipped Off' To Suspect Christian Brueckner's Beachfront Lair At Portuguese Reservoir, Private Eye Says
"I got told a long time ago that the prosecutor's office was closing the Maddie case because there is not even the smallest evidence. There will never be a trial," Brueckner alleged, predicting the cold case would not get the chance to go before a judge.
"The prosecutors are not saying anything to the public because they must give the files to my lawyers — and they contain many (sic) material which confirms my innocence," he continued, accusing authorities of trying to "divert and let people think that I am the right one."
Within the notes was a drawing of a daisy having its petals plucked, showing the back and forth debate between whether or not he is "not guilty" or "guilty." There was also a sketch of a dark corridor, appearing to be from a prison wing.
Graphologist Tracey Trussell said the letters were a clear indicator that Brueckner is "distorted, deluded" and his "fantastical views are constant, unchanging."