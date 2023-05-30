Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Madeleine McCann
Exclusive Details

'The World Believes I Killed Maddie … I Didn't': Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Protests His Innocence in Disturbing New Letters From Prison

christina b madeleine parents pp
Source: mega
By:

May 30 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the May 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, defended his innocence and accused police of "attempting to create a monster" out of him over the unsolved case in new letters written from his German jail cell.

RadarOnline.com has learned Brueckner, 45, declared that he had no involvement with McCann vanishing and claimed he is being framed for the crime.

Article continues below advertisement
madelinemccan

In April, this site exclusively broke the news that a woman from Poland who believed she was Maddie all grown up was not the missing British toddler after all.

A DNA report showed Julia Wendell's ancestral heritage is 100 percent Eastern European and her bloodline is entirely from Poland.

The letter development involving Brueckner comes after a team of investigators rallied together to help scour woodland at a site 45 minutes from the Praia da Luz apartment where Maddie went missing more than a decade ago.

Article continues below advertisement
christian b mega
Source: mega

The remote reservoir was a place Brueckner called his "Little Paradise" and prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said he acted on "concrete clues" that evidence could be uncovered at that exact location.

"You can never imagine how it is when the whole world believes you are a child murderer, and you are not," one line read from the letter penned by the convicted sex offender in May. He is currently serving a 7-year sentence for raping an elderly woman.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Madeleine McCann
Article continues below advertisement
madeline mccann
Source: mega

"I got told a long time ago that the prosecutor's office was closing the Maddie case because there is not even the smallest evidence. There will never be a trial," Brueckner alleged, predicting the cold case would not get the chance to go before a judge.

"The prosecutors are not saying anything to the public because they must give the files to my lawyers — and they contain many (sic) material which confirms my innocence," he continued, accusing authorities of trying to "divert and let people think that I am the right one."

Article continues below advertisement
madeleine mccann parents
Source: mega

Within the notes was a drawing of a daisy having its petals plucked, showing the back and forth debate between whether or not he is "not guilty" or "guilty." There was also a sketch of a dark corridor, appearing to be from a prison wing.

Graphologist Tracey Trussell said the letters were a clear indicator that Brueckner is "distorted, deluded" and his "fantastical views are constant, unchanging."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.