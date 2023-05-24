Credible Informants: Tips Generated By Fake Madeleine McCann Case May Have Led Investigators To New Search For Missing Tot

The desperate search for Madeleine McCann continued for a second day as teams of cadaver dogs fanned out near the shoreline of a Portuguese reservoir where divers searched the murky waters for the toddler’s pink pajamas and other evidence, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The first major search for McCann in nearly a decade was reportedly sparked after investigators discovered photographs of suspect Christian Brueckner’s so-called ‘Little Paradise’ — the remote reservoir where he was known to spend the night in a beat-up VW campervan.

RadarOnline.com has also exclusively learned Dr. Fia Johansson believes the hundreds of tips generated by Julia Wendell – the Polish woman who made international headlines claiming to be McCann – may have provided the German authorities with the new clues that led to the current search.