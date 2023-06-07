GoFundMe for Florida Teen Stabbed 15 Times by Ex-BF Who Cut His Own Throat Raises $93k
A GoFundMe for a Florida teen who was stabbed 15 times by her ex-boyfriend in a vicious broad daylight attack has raised nearly $93,000, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Madison Schemitz and her mother, Jacki Roge, were hospitalized and are now recovering after allegedly being targeted outside Mr. Chubby's, a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant, on June 3.
The incident happened not long after Schemitz's ex Spencer Pearson, 18, walked in during their meal with friends, one of whom told reporters that she and her mom immediately said, "Oh, we've got to go" when they saw him enter the venue.
After they headed to their vehicle, Roge and Schemitz, 17, were confronted by Pearson, who allegedly held Schemitz with one arm and stabbed her at least 15 times in the parking lot, News4JAX reported.
Roge, meanwhile, was stabbed in the forehead and leg while trying to protect her daughter. A bystander who tried to get Pearson off Schemitz was also injured in the terrifying attack before Pearson cut his own throat.
The good samaritan, Kennedy Armstrong, was sliced on his right hand, damaging an artery and ligaments for which he will undergo surgery. All four of them were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for service in reference to a stabbing in the 100 block of Valley Circle in Ponte Vedra around 4:30 PM that day.
An arrest warrant for Pearson claimed he began following and harassing Schemitz in April after she broke up with him. The Sheriff's office said an investigation is still underway.
"Should the suspect survive his self-inflicted injuries, he will be charged with multiple felony charges, including attempted murder," a press release stated.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Ponte Vedra Beach moms organized the GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses, unforeseen expenses, and wage supplement. More than 900 donations have been made to the family thus far.
"I am about to go into surgery, my muscles were severed from the bone on my hand. Madison has 2 chest tubes and a spinal cord injury but she's a fighter, just please continue praying for her," an updated statement shared with the permission of Roge read on Monday.