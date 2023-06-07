Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

GoFundMe for Florida Teen Stabbed 15 Times by Ex-BF Who Cut His Own Throat Raises $93k

florida pp
Source: @spencerpearson_/instagram;unsplash
By:

Jun. 6 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A GoFundMe for a Florida teen who was stabbed 15 times by her ex-boyfriend in a vicious broad daylight attack has raised nearly $93,000, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Madison Schemitz and her mother, Jacki Roge, were hospitalized and are now recovering after allegedly being targeted outside Mr. Chubby's, a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant, on June 3.

Article continues below advertisement
florida gofundme
Source: gofundme

The incident happened not long after Schemitz's ex Spencer Pearson, 18, walked in during their meal with friends, one of whom told reporters that she and her mom immediately said, "Oh, we've got to go" when they saw him enter the venue.

After they headed to their vehicle, Roge and Schemitz, 17, were confronted by Pearson, who allegedly held Schemitz with one arm and stabbed her at least 15 times in the parking lot, News4JAX reported.

Article continues below advertisement
florida spencer ig
Source: @spencerpearson_/instagram

Spencer Pearson

Roge, meanwhile, was stabbed in the forehead and leg while trying to protect her daughter. A bystander who tried to get Pearson off Schemitz was also injured in the terrifying attack before Pearson cut his own throat.

The good samaritan, Kennedy Armstrong, was sliced on his right hand, damaging an artery and ligaments for which he will undergo surgery. All four of them were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
crime
Article continues below advertisement
florida madison facebook
Source: @spencerpearson/facebook

Spencer Pearson & Madison Schemitz

Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for service in reference to a stabbing in the 100 block of Valley Circle in Ponte Vedra around 4:30 PM that day.

An arrest warrant for Pearson claimed he began following and harassing Schemitz in April after she broke up with him. The Sheriff's office said an investigation is still underway.

"Should the suspect survive his self-inflicted injuries, he will be charged with multiple felony charges, including attempted murder," a press release stated.

Article continues below advertisement
florida police
Source: unsplash

RadarOnline.com has learned the Ponte Vedra Beach moms organized the GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses, unforeseen expenses, and wage supplement. More than 900 donations have been made to the family thus far.

"I am about to go into surgery, my muscles were severed from the bone on my hand. Madison has 2 chest tubes and a spinal cord injury but she's a fighter, just please continue praying for her," an updated statement shared with the permission of Roge read on Monday.

Source: radar
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.