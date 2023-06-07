GoFundMe for Florida Teen Stabbed 15 Times by Ex-BF Who Cut His Own Throat Raises $93k

Roge, meanwhile, was stabbed in the forehead and leg while trying to protect her daughter. A bystander who tried to get Pearson off Schemitz was also injured in the terrifying attack before Pearson cut his own throat.

The good samaritan, Kennedy Armstrong, was sliced on his right hand, damaging an artery and ligaments for which he will undergo surgery. All four of them were rushed to a nearby hospital.

