Kathy Griffin Files for Divorce From Husband Randy Bick Days Before 4-Year Wedding Anniversary
Kathy Griffin has pulled the plug on her marriage to husband Randy Bick just days before the couple's four-year wedding anniversary.
The comedian cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing submitted in L.A. County on Thursday, noting they are calling it quits after 3 years and 11 months. She listed their date of separation as December 22, just shy of Christmas, in the docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Griffin and Bick tied the knot on Jan. 1, 2020, and do not share any children together.
The two-time Emmy winner asked to enforce their prenuptial agreement dated Dec. 23, 2019 post-split, checking the boxes to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to either.
The former flames met at a food and wine festival and Griffin admitted she initially thought it would be nothing more than a one-night hookup with Bick, but they ended up falling for each other.
Griffin later announced her brief breakup from Bick, who served as her manager for a number of years, back in 2018 before they reconciled.
She previously shared how her relationship was impacted by the scandal that erupted in May 2017, when she posed with a bloodied mask of President Donald Trump's head and went on to issue a public apology.
"A lot of it was tough," she confessed to Entertainment Tonight, revealing they took a four-month break. "My boyfriend, whom I live with and he's my tour manager as well, you know, his family struggles with him now ... they're Trumpers."
"And now, we just came to the decision that, we've really been through so much together," Griffin shared back in 2019. "Even though he's 19 years younger, we both turned to each other and realized, this is the longest relationship for both of us, you know? We should fight for it and make it work. And you know, it was just one of those things where, it was a lot of pressure."
RadarOnline.com learned that after taking some time away from her craft due to the scandal, Griffin didn't want to stay out of the spotlight any longer and was planning to go on an international comedy tour.
Griffin announced her first two shows in the U.S. back in 2018 and now, she will be hitting the road yet again going into the new year.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Her upcoming standup show is called "My Life on the PTSD-List."