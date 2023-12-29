Your tip
Newly Freed Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Reveals Plan to Have Children After Serving 8 Years Behind Bars

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is looking forward to starting a family now that she is a free woman.

Dec. 29 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to turn the page on a difficult chapter in her life after serving eight years behind bars for the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, following years of alleged childhood abuse.

A communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed 32-year-old Blanchard was scheduled to be freed on Thursday, telling RadarOnline.com they weren't permitting in-person coverage of her release to protect the safety and security of the facility as well as the privacy of everyone involved.

She was granted parole in September after serving eight years behind bars.

RadarOnline.com later learned that she was picked up by her husband Ryan Scott Anderson from the Chillicothe Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. local time. The car he drove notably had a wrestling-themed Bret Hart license plate that read "HITMAN."

"My husband Ryan has been an emotional backbone for the last three years," she told PEOPLE about their bond.

The couple made it official in a small prison ceremony held on July 21, 2022, and Blanchard said they are now looking forward to expanding their brood after consummating their marriage.

Blanchard plotted with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother, Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

"We're in love," she gushed, noting they will have some challenges to face ahead. "I'm going to have kids one day, and I'm going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy's side isn't around. And that's going to be a really hard conversation."

As for the type of mother she would like to be, "I have learned what not to do," Blanchard said.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for her role in plotting the killing and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016.

Blanchard, who was granted parole earlier this year, and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were arrested back in 2015 after Dee Dee was found dead from multiple stab wounds in her Springfield home.

Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Blanchard said she endured abuse at the hands of her mother for years after convincing her and the public that she was very ill when she wasn't.

She underwent multiple surgeries that were later deemed unnecessary and used a wheelchair that she didn't need. Blanchard also said her mother forced her to eat through a feeding tube and shaved her head.

"I was desperate to get out of that situation," Blanchard said, revealing she regrets having Dee Dee murdered. "If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick."

"Or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."

