Newly Freed Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Reveals Plan to Have Children After Serving 8 Years Behind Bars

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to turn the page on a difficult chapter in her life after serving eight years behind bars for the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, following years of alleged childhood abuse.

A communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed 32-year-old Blanchard was scheduled to be freed on Thursday, telling RadarOnline.com they weren't permitting in-person coverage of her release to protect the safety and security of the facility as well as the privacy of everyone involved.