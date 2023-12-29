Chris Christie Criticizes Nikki Haley Over Controversial Civil War Slavery Remarks: 'She’s Unwilling to Offend Anyone With the Truth'
Chris Christie condemned Nikki Haley this week after she refused to acknowledge slavery as the main cause of the U.S. Civil War, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Haley backtracked on her controversial Civil War slavery blunder, the former New Jersey governor targeted his 2024 challenger during a campaign event in New Hampshire on Thursday.
While Christie acknowledged that Haley does not have a “racist bone in her body,” he argued that she refused to name slavery as the main cause of the Civil War because she is “unwilling to offend anyone by telling the truth.”
Christie also argued that Haley is “just as bad, if not worse” than a “racist” because she is “afraid of offending constituents.”
“She didn’t say what she said last night and today about this because she’s dumb. She’s not, she’s smart and she knows better,” Christie said on Thursday. “And she didn’t say it because she’s a racist, because she’s not. I know her well and I don’t believe Nikki has a racist bone in her body.”
“But for purposes, this race, the reason she did it is just as bad, if not worse, and should make everybody concerned about her candidacy,” he continued. “She did it because she’s unwilling to offend anyone by telling the truth.”
The former New Jersey governor then cited the discrepancies between Haley’s remarks in New Hampshire this week versus her previous comments in Iowa earlier this year.
He argued that his GOP primary challenger is afraid to “offend” constituents in both New Hampshire and Iowa regarding hot-button issues such as abortion, slavery, and the Civil War.
“She isn’t willing to say the same things about abortion in New Hampshire that she says in Iowa because she doesn’t want to offend people in Iowa who have a different feeling than people in New Hampshire,” Christie charged.
“But then she comes to New Hampshire, she doesn’t want to offend them either,” he added. “And she’s unwilling to tell the truth about Donald Trump.”
Christie concluded his campaign event on Thursday by calling out Haley directly. He clarified that the Civil War was about slavery and challenged Haley to stop being “dishonest” with American voters.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Haley’s 2024 presidential campaign took a significant hit on Wednesday when she fumbled a question about slavery and the Civil War.
Rather than acknowledge that slavery caused the Civil War, Haley claimed that the conflict was over “how the government was going to run” and the “freedoms of what people could and couldn’t do.”
The former UN ambassador quickly backpedaled on her remarks after facing immediate backlash, and she later admitted that “of course the Civil War was about slavery.”
“Of course the Civil War was about slavery. We know that that’s unquestioned. Always the case. We know the Civil War was about slavery,” she said during another campaign event on Thursday.
“But it was also more than that,” she added. “It was about the freedoms of every individual. It was about the role of government.”