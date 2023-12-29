Your tip
Kenny G’s Ex-Wife Loses Bid to See Musician’s Emails With Jeff Bezos in Fight Over Malibu Mansion

Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 29 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Kenny G will not be forced to turn over his private emails with Jeff Bezos to his ex-wife as part of their battle over a Malibu mansion.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a motion brought by Kenny’s ex Lyndie Benson that had requested the musician produce information about him leasing the property to the Amazon billionaire.

Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Lyndie accused Kenny of violating their divorce settlement by failing to put the Malibu home on the market.

Kenny and Lyndie were married from 1992 to 2013. Lyndie said they agreed that if the mansion was sold, Lyndie would be paid 25% of any proceeds over $40 million.

Source: MEGA

Lyndie claimed Kenny had failed to sell the home for years and instead recently leased it to Bezos for $600k per month behind her back.

Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez rented the pad until October 2023. In her motion, Lyndie asked the court to force Kenny to sell the home immediately.

In addition, she asked that she be awarded all the money Bezos paid Kenny in rent.

Source: MEGA

Bezos and Sanchez's lease reportedly ended in October 2023.

As part of the battle, Lyndie demanded Kenny turn over various documents related to the home and lease. She asked for copies of all emails Kenny exchanged with Bezos and Bezos’ team.

Kenny denied he violated the divorce agreement. He argued the settlement said Lyndie would be paid out IF the home was sold and did not have any verbiage that required him to sell by a certain date.

In regard to turning over copies of his emails with Bezos, Kenny refused to comply.

“To make it even more clear, the following are Kenny’s legitimate privacy concerns: Kenny has a right to privacy with respect to his communication with third parties, with respect to his trust documents or trust documents holding his assets, and he has a right to privacy with respect to his finances which include how he maintains his assets,” his lawyer wrote.

Kenny demanded Lyndie be sanctioned for filing her motion to compel. Lyndie scoffed at the suggestion her ex did not have a deadline to sell.

“It strains credulity to suggest [Lyndie] would grant [Kenny] sole and absolute discretion to determine the fate of the former couples' largest and most valuable piece of community property,” her lawyer argued.

Source: MEGA

Kenny is fighting his ex-wife's demand he sell the home.

Lyndie demanded Kenny be sanctioned $4k for his actions.

At a recent hearing, the judge presiding over the case ruled Kenny won’t have to turn over any messages exchanged with Bezos. He ordered Kenny to produce documents related to any option to purchase all or any portion of the property and information about improvements made to the home.

The judge denied all other requests for documents. The court has yet to rule on whether the home will be put on the market.

