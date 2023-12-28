Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Faces Backlash Over Refusal to Cite Slavery as Cause of Civil War

"I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run, the freedoms of what people could and couldn't do. What do you think the cause of the Civil War was?" she replied. "I'm not running for president," the man fired back.

Haley clarified that she believes it always comes down to the role of government. "We need to have capitalism. We need to have economic freedom," the former Governor of South Carolina continued.

"We need to make sure that we do all things so that individuals have the liberties so that they can have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to do or be anything they want to be without government getting in the way."