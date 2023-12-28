Aaron Carter’s Doctor Denies Improperly Prescribing Pop Star Controlled Substances Months Before His Death
Aaron Carter’s doctor denied wrongdoing in the lawsuit brought by the late entertainer’s minor son Princeton.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dr. John Faber asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss all claims filed against him.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, Aaron’s ex-fiancée Melanie Martin filed a lawsuit, on behalf of the singer’s son, against an LA-based doctor, dentist, and pharmacy.
The lawsuit claimed the defendants were partially responsible for Aaron’s death on November 5, 2022. The Medical Examiner ruled his cause of death was drowning. The pop star was found in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home.
Investigators determined Aaron took Xanax and huffed difluoroethane in the hours before his death.
In the wrongful death lawsuit, Aaron’s son claimed the entertainer first visited Faber on June 16, 2020. The suit claimed Faber prescribed Aaron controlled substances, which the suit said resulted in Aaron’s death.
The complaint said from October 27, 2021, to October 12, 2022, Aaron filled prescriptions written by Faber.
“The prescriptions filled by Decedent were primarily for controlled substances including, but not limited to, Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, as well as Alprazolam,” the suit read.
Further, the suit accused Faber of failing to “consult the CURES database to determine if [Aaron] was obtaining same of similar controlled substances from other sources.”
Princeton’s lawsuit demanded unspecified damages including funeral and burial expenses.
As we first reported, earlier this week, Aaron’s dentist Jason Mirabile denied all allegations in the suit. The suit accused him of having prescribed the same controlled substances to Aaron as Faber.
Now, Faber has filed his official response to the lawsuit. He denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued that “That all care, treatment, and procedures rendered to and performed upon the plaintiff’s decedent were with the express and implied consent of plaintiff’s decedent.”
In addition, he said, “That plaintiff’s complaint, and each purported cause of action contained therein, was the result and/or cause of a natural cause or condition, or was the natural or expected result of reasonable treatment rendered for the disease or condition”
Faber asked for the entire suit to be thrown out of court.