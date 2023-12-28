Cardi B Demands Jury Not Hear About Her Net Worth in Civil Trial Over Alleged Assault of Female Security Guard
Cardi B asked a judge to ban any conversation about her financial condition during her upcoming civil trial for alleged assault.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bodak Yellow rapper argued that any evidence of her being wealthy, including her net worth, should be excluded from the proceedings.
Cardi was sued by a female security guard named Emani Ellis over an alleged assault that took place in 2018. Ellis said she was working at a medical building when she noticed Cardi B leaving an office.
Ellis said she asked Cardi for a photo, but the rapper declined. A source told TMZ that Cardi was pregnant with Kulture at the time but had not told the public.
In her lawsuit, Ellis said Cardi became upset and decided to attack her. She said Cardi struck her in the head, face, and body.
Ellis’ lawsuit claimed Cardi spit on the security guard and used “multiple profanities and racial slurs against [Ellis] who is African American.”
The security guard claimed that Cardi used her “celebrity status” after the incident to get her fired. A rep for the medical building denied the claim.
Ellis demanded unspecified damages from Cardi. The rapper denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
The trial is scheduled to start on February 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court. As we first reported, recently, Cardi asked that any evidence about past altercations she was involved in not be referenced in front of the jury.
Cardi argued that any testimony pertaining to other alleged acts, “which occurred at different times and places and involved other people and circumstances should be excluded because, by law, such evidence cannot show that Defendant acted similarly on this single occasion with Plaintiff.”
Cardi was involved in a September 2018 altercation with Nicki Minaj at a party in New York. Sources said Cardi approached Nicki’s table and tried to confront her over things said in the past.
“What may have happened between Defendant and others at different times and locations and under other circumstances has nothing whatsoever to do with the single 60-90 second incident alleged by Plaintiff on February 24, 2018,” Cardi’s lawyer argued.
In her new motion, Cardi demanded any evidence concerning her financial condition not be allowed during the trial.
She said her wealth should not be talked about unless the court determines Cardi owes punitive damages.
A judge has yet to rule.