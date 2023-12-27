Your tip
Aaron Carter's Doctor Fighting Wrongful Death Lawsuit Brought By Late Pop Star's Son

aaron carter dentist denies wrongdoing in wrongful death lawsuit son princeton ex melanie martin court damages
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 27 2023, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

A dentist who worked on Aaron Carter asked a court to throw out the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the late pop star’s son Princeton.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Los Angeles-based dentist Jason Mirabile denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the complaint.

aaron carter dentist denies wrongdoing in wrongful death lawsuit son princeton ex melanie martin court damages
As we previously reported, Aaron’s ex-fiancée Melanie Martin filed the lawsuit, on behalf of the then-2-month-old child, against a doctor, dentist, and pharmacy.

Aaron died on November 5, 2022. The suit claimed the entertainer’s death was due to a “prescription drug overdose.” The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled that Aaron drowned a bathtub after taking Xanax and huffing.

aaron carter dentist denies wrongdoing in wrongful death lawsuit son princeton ex melanie martin court damages
In Princeton’s lawsuit, it claimed Aaron visited a doctor on June 16, 2020. The suit said Aaron was prescribed a controlled substance by the doctor.

Princeton’s lawyer argued that the doctor failed to check the database to determine if Aaron was “obtaining same or similar controlled substances from other sources.”

The suit said Aaron visited the dentist for dental work on April 26, 2022.

The suit said he continued going for 6 months. Princeton’s lawsuit accused the dentist of “over-prescribing, without medical justification, controlled substances to [Aaron] including, but not limited to Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, as well as Alprazolam.”

aaron carter dentist denies wrongdoing in wrongful death lawsuit son princeton ex melanie martin court damages
Princeton’s suit claimed there was no “medical justification for the controlled substances prescribed by Defendants and that Defendants were negligent and or/grossly negligent in prescribing controlled substances.”

The lawsuit also accused the pharmacy where Aaron had his prescriptions of not raising any red flags over the amount and type of medicine prescribed by the doctors.

Regarding the dentist’s prescriptions, the lawsuit said the pharmacy should have known the “type of controlled substances and the quantities that were distributed to [Aaron] were typically not consistent with what a general dentistry practice would provide to a patient.”

Princeton’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for his “loss of love, affection, care.”

aaron carter dentist denies wrongdoing in wrongful death lawsuit son princeton ex melanie martin court damages
Now, in his response, the dentist argued that Aaron knew or should have known that he “was submitting himself to medical treatment which, because of his existing condition, rendered him susceptible to potential complication or injury, and that by submitting himself to such medical treatment, he freely and expressly assumed all risks involved.”

The dentist said Aaron’s son has no case. He said Aaron also was fully aware of the risks and benefits of the treatments provided to him.

In addition, the dentist argued that any injuries were caused by intervening and superseding causes and forces beyond his control. Further, he said a “reasonably prudent person in plaintiff’s decedent’s position would have undergone the procedure alleged in the Complaint if fully informed.”

The dentist asked the court to dismiss all claims against him.

