'War on Christmas': Fox News Host Slams Nativity Scene Depicting the Virgin Mary With Another Woman
A Fox News fill-in host slammed an Italian nativity scene that depicted the Virgin Mary with another woman instead of Joseph, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Monday’s Christmas holiday, Fox News fill-in host Rachel Campos-Duffy lashed out with disgust after an Italian priest created a nativity scene that appeared to depict the Virgin Mary as a lesbian.
Father Vitaliano Della Sala, who created the controversial display, said that he arranged the nativity scene because “there are so many ways of being a family.”
“This year I see the light of Christmas also shining on these families affected by inhuman and anti-evangelical criticism and condemnation,” the Italian priest wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of the new arrangement.
But Campos-Duffy fired back against Father Della Sala’s controversial nativity scene and claimed the Catholic Church is “waging a war on the story of Christmas.”
“Well, it’s not just our politicians and the media that are waging a war on the story of Christmas,” the Fox News fill-in host raged on Tuesday night. “It pains me to say that it’s also happening inside of the Catholic Church.”
“Churchgoers in Italy were shocked to find a lesbian nativity scene inside of their parish this weekend,” she added.
Campos-Duffy then described the new nativity scene that depicted the Virgin Mary with another woman before warning Fox News viewers that “a lesbian Virgin Mary could be coming to a church near you.”
“A cardboard cutout of the Virgin Mary draped in pride colors,” she said. “Now, the priest in that church says he put two mothers in the nativity scene because, you know, ‘there are so many ways of being a family.’”
“Now, could a lesbian Virgin Mary be coming to a church near you now that the pope has approved blessings for same-sex couples?” Campos-Duffy continued. “If Pope Francis has failed to protect our sacred doctrines and traditions, at least one church – the Church of the Latter-day Saints – is bringing the true spirit of Christmas to all places including Times Square.”
The Fox News fill-in then played a Christmas ad produced by the Church of the Latter-day Saints.
Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, faced backlash earlier this month after he officially approved blessings for same-sex couples.
“Those seeking a blessing should not be required to have prior moral perfection,” the Catholic Church document read.
“There is no intention to legitimize anything, but rather to open one’s life to God, to ask for his help to live better, and also to invoke the Holy Spirit so that the values of the Gospel may be lived with greater faithfulness,” the document added.
While many members of the Catholic Church celebrated the Vatican’s new policy, other traditionalists grew outraged.
“Along with many Catholic priests, I will now be delighted to bless my friends in same-sex marriages,” Reverend James Martin said regarding the new policy.
“The church is crumbling,” traditionalist blogger Luigi Casalini complained.