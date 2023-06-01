Late Aaron Carter Accused of Owing $17k in Back Taxes at Time of His Death
Aaron Carter’s estate has been hit with a creditor’s claim over unpaid taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the State of California has informed the court that Aaron owed a total of $17,092.31 for the year 2020.
The original balance was $12,167 but the debt swelled with interest over the years.
In addition, a separate biohazard company named Sterile Pros said they are owed $33k for a cleanup done at Carter’s home following his death.
Sterile Pros, LLC claimed they provided, “labor, services, equipment, and/or materials upon the premises, and upon every estate or interest in such structures and improvements.”
As we first reported, Wells Fargo claimed Aaron owed $2,887 on a credit card bill but then withdrew the request for payment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carter died at his home on November 5, 2022, at 34. He was found in his bathtub.
The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office determined the pop star accidentally drowned in his bathtub. He was found surrounded by bottles of aerosol cleaners which he had huffed to get high. Carter was cremated less than a week later.
A couple of weeks later, Aaron’s sister filed a petition to be named administrator of her late brother’s estate which she estimated to be worth around $500k. His main assets were his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Lancaster, CA, the same home he died in.
Aaron’s fiancée Melanie Martin, who shares a 1-year-old son with the late star, suggested a third party be named administrator. Angel agreed and dropped her request. The parties signed off on an independent official taking over.
The only beneficiary of the estate is Aaron’s son.
As we previously reported, Melanie has demanded a second investigation into Aaron’s death. She doesn’t believe Aaron drowned.
His mother Jane said, “still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter. I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as accidental drug overdose. They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past.”