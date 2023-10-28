Aaron Carter’s Son Sues Doctors Who 'Over-Prescribed' Late Pop Star in Months Before His Death

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , Princeton has demanded damages against the doctors and two pharmacies.

Aaron Carter ’ s ex-fiancée Melanie Martin brought a bombshell lawsuit, on behalf of their 2-month-old son Princeton, against 2 doctors who prescribed the singer drugs before his death.

The lawsuit said Aaron died on November 5, 2022, due to a “prescription drug overdose.” The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled that Aaron drowned in his bathtub after taking Xanax and huffing.

The suit said Aaron visited one doctor on June 16, 2020, who prescribed him controlled substances.

The lawyer for Princeton claimed that the doctor failed to check the database to determine if Aaron was “obtaining same or similar controlled substances from other sources.”