Aaron Carter’s Son Sues Doctors Who 'Over-Prescribed' Late Pop Star in Months Before His Death
Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée Melanie Martin brought a bombshell lawsuit, on behalf of their 2-month-old son Princeton, against 2 doctors who prescribed the singer drugs before his death.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Princeton has demanded damages against the doctors and two pharmacies.
The lawsuit said Aaron died on November 5, 2022, due to a “prescription drug overdose.” The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled that Aaron drowned in his bathtub after taking Xanax and huffing.
The suit said Aaron visited one doctor on June 16, 2020, who prescribed him controlled substances.
The lawyer for Princeton claimed that the doctor failed to check the database to determine if Aaron was “obtaining same or similar controlled substances from other sources.”
Aaron visited a dentist on April 26, 2022, per the lawsuit. The filing said he continued going for 6 months. The dentist stands accused of over-prescribing, without medical justification, controlled substances to [Aaron] including, but not limited to Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, as well as Alprazolam.”
The lawsuit said there was no “medical justification for the controlled substances prescribed by Defendants and that Defendants were negligent and or/grossly negligent in prescribing controlled substances.”
Princeton’s lawsuit claimed the pharmacy where Aaron filled his prescription from the first doctor should have known the types of controlled substances and the quantities were typically not consistent with what a general practice psychiatrist would provide to a patient.
In regard to the pharmacy that filled the second doctor’s prescription, the lawsuit said the pharmacy employees should have known the “type of controlled substances and the quantities that were distributing to [Aaron] were typically not consistent with what a general dentistry practice would provide to a patient.”
Princeton’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for his “loss of love, affection, care.”
Following the release of his autopsy, Martin told TMZ, "The results of the autopsy are not closure for me. It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions."