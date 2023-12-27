'I Wouldn’t Have Her': Donald Trump Jr. Dismisses Nikki Haley as Potential 2024 VP Running Mate for Dad — 'She’s a Puppet of the Establishment'
Donald Trump Jr. is refusing to let former President Donald Trump name Nikki Haley as his 2024 vice president running mate, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come as Haley continues to rise in the polls for the 2024 GOP primary, Don Jr. dismissed a possible Trump-Haley ticket for next year’s presidential election.
According to the 45-year-old Trump, he “wouldn’t have” the former South Carolina governor as his father’s running mate next year.
Don Jr. also vowed to “go to great lengths to make sure” that a Trump-Haley 2024 ticket “doesn’t happen.”
“I wouldn’t have her and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” the former president’s son told Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Monday.
“Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars,” Don Jr. continued. “She’s a puppet of the establishment in Washington, DC. She’s the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control – no different than academia and Harvard and using their billions to exercise influence.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Don Jr.’s anti-Haley remarks this week came as the former United Nations ambassador continues to rise in the 2024 GOP primary polls.
Haley has continued to perform so well that some GOP insiders suggested that ex-President Trump may name her his 2024 running mate.
Even Lara Trump – Eric Trump’s wife and Don Jr.’s sister-in-law – suggested that Donald Trump might name Haley as his vice president pick after the South Carolina GOP primary in February.
“Probably Donald Trump is going to win in South Carolina and Nikki Haley’s going to come in second,” Lara Trump told Bolling during a Newsmax interview earlier this month.
- 'Never Say Never': Lara Trump Hints Donald Trump Might Name Nikki Haley as His 2024 VP Running Mate
- 'Wait Until 2028': Donald Trump's Daughter-In-Law WARNS Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis NOT To Run Against Ex-Prez In 2024
- 'Extra Behind-The-Scenes Tension': Donald Trump 'Begging' Ivanka & Jared To Join Him At Mar-a-Lago For 2024 Presidential Bid Announcement
“Crazier things have happened. I don’t know. I would never say never with Donald J. Trump,” she added when asked about a potential Trump-Haley ticket. “Never say never.”
Meanwhile, Don Jr. also slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during his interview with Newsmax on Monday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Don Jr. said that DeSantis “doesn’t have what it takes” to stay in the GOP primary race for 2024 and that Haley is now the “preferred candidate” among Republican voters.
“Ron DeSantis has proven that he doesn’t have what it takes to be on that stage. He’s embarrassed himself that way,” ex-President Trump’s eldest son said.
“[Haley] is now the preferred candidate,” he added.
GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also dismissed rumors of a possible Trump-Haley ticket next year because Haley “represents the neocon establishment” that the Republican Party is “done with.”
“MAGA would revolt if Nikki Haley were to even be given an internship in Trump’s next administration,” Greene tweeted earlier this month.
“She represents the neocon establishment ‘America last’ wing of the Republican Party that we are absolutely done with,” she added.