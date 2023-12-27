Charlie Sheen Granted Criminal Protective Order Against Neighbor Who Allegedly Choked Him

Unlike restraining orders that have expiration dates, a criminal protective order means that the neighbor must completely stay away from Sheen and his place of residence until further notice.

According to court documents, the 5'5", 120 lb. neighbor pleaded not guilty to her felony charge during the arraignment. A judge ruled that her bail be set at $75,000. RadarOnline.com has learned she is still behind bars.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2024. She was charged with "Assault With Deadly Weapon With Force: Possible Great Bodily Injury," which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.