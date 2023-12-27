Charlie Sheen Granted Criminal Protective Order Against Neighbor Who Allegedly Choked Him
58-year-old actor Charlie Sheen was granted a criminal protective order against his female neighbor after she allegedly choked him during a dispute at his Los Angeles home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The neighbor, Electra Schrock, was charged with a felony for the incident and was arraigned at the Van Nuys Courthouse.
Unlike restraining orders that have expiration dates, a criminal protective order means that the neighbor must completely stay away from Sheen and his place of residence until further notice.
According to court documents, the 5'5", 120 lb. neighbor pleaded not guilty to her felony charge during the arraignment. A judge ruled that her bail be set at $75,000. RadarOnline.com has learned she is still behind bars.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2024. She was charged with "Assault With Deadly Weapon With Force: Possible Great Bodily Injury," which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.
The alleged incident occurred on December 20 when the neighbor forced her way into Sheen's home and attacked the actor immediately after he opened the door.
She allegedly ripped his shirt and attempted to choke him during the dispute. She then fled the scene and returned to her home and was later arrested before being booked for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.
Sheen did not sustain any serious injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital.
"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," the police department said in a statement.
This is not the first altercation between Sheen and his neighbor. The Two and a Half Men actor believed she had squirted a sticky liquid on his car, and he had spoken to her to resolve the issue. However, the situation escalated when she dumped trash in front of his door, leading him to call 911.
The incident came shortly after Sheen celebrated six years of sobriety. He has been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and the impact it had on his life and career, including his public and controversial exit from Two and a Half Men.
Sheen acknowledged that his addiction began to affect his role as a father and had previously opened up about a pivotal moment when he forgot to drive his daughter to an appointment due to his drinking. This led him to make the decision to change his life and become sober.