Gypsy Rose Blanchard Stays at $150 Per Night Hotel With Husband After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is now a free woman after being released from a Missouri prison, and her first order of business was getting a good night's sleep at a moderately-priced hotel room, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As this outlet reported, Gypsy sprung from the Chillicothe Correctional Center prison Thursday morning after serving eight of her ten-year sentence for the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blanchard.