Gypsy Rose Blanchard Stays at $150 Per Night Hotel With Husband After Prison Release
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is now a free woman after being released from a Missouri prison, and her first order of business was getting a good night's sleep at a moderately-priced hotel room, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, Gypsy sprung from the Chillicothe Correctional Center prison Thursday morning after serving eight of her ten-year sentence for the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blanchard.
While the prison went to great lengths to protect the now 32-year-old ex-convict during her release, Gypsy was photographed leaving the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, where she laid her head on her first non-prison bed just hours post-release.
RadarOnline.com did some digging and can reveal that Gypsy's hotel room didn't come cheap. Presuming she and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she married while serving her sentence, slept in the same bed for the first time since becoming husband and wife in June 2022, the pair most likely dropped $150 for the half-a-day stay.
However, if they wanted to treat Gypsy's first night post-release as their honeymoon, they could have sprung for the suite, which includes a king bed and couch, for $169.
If Gypsy and her husband didn't opt to sleep in the same bed, they could pay the same amount for a two-queen-bed suite or a regular room with two beds for $149. Either way, the newly released prisoner and her husband spent over $150 after taxes.
The newlyweds don't seem to be hurting for cash.
Gypsy and Ryan were spotted leaving the hotel in a white Cadillac sedan, according to the photos obtained by Daily Mail. Interestingly enough, the ex-inmate was captured walking to the vehicle in her only socks — but her hubby fixed that problem by taking her shoe shopping on day one of her new life.
Gypsy was all smiles as photographers snapped photos of her trying on kicks at a shoe warehouse earlier today. She reemerged in a pair of black sneakers and appeared to get more than one pair as Ryan was pictured carrying a shopping bag out of the store.
When asked if she had plans now that she's out of the clinker, Gypsy ecstatically responded, "Lots of them!" but did not elaborate. The former inmate hopes to meet Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game, but it's unclear if the pop star feels the same.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal that Gypsy is recording her life post-prison for an upcoming Lifetime docuseries, so don't be surprised when you see her with cameras in tow.