Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison 8 Years After Killing Her Mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The sudden development comes more than eight years after Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blanchard in Springfield, Missouri in June 2015.
According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Gypsy was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center prison on Thursday morning.
Although Gypsy, now 32, was sentenced to ten years behind bars after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in July 2016, she was granted parole after serving just over eight years of her ten-year prison sentence.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gypsy recently addressed her mother’s shocking 2015 murder in an interview held ahead of her release from prison this week.
The 32-year-old admitted that she “regrets” murdering her mother “every single day” and that she would “redo everything” if given “another chance.”
"If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick," she told PEOPLE on Wednesday.
"Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did,” Gypsy acknowledged. “I regret it every single day.”
Gypsy’s case garnered significant attention across the country after she and Godejohn killed Dee Dee Blanchard in Dee Dee’s Springfield, Missouri home in June 2015.
An investigation into the matter later revealed that Gypsy was likely a victim of a rare form of child abuse called "Munchausen by proxy.”
Dee Dee allegedly convinced both Gypsy and the public that her daughter was extremely sick and suffered from several serious illnesses and conditions – including leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and seizures.
Gypsy later formed an online relationship with Godejohn in 2012 and, after years of internet exchanges, enacted a plan to murder Dee Dee.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Dee Dee Blanchard, 48, was ultimately found stabbed 17 times in her bed on June 9, 2015.
Gypsy and Godejohn fled the scene and were found days later in Big Bend, Wisconsin. The pair were extradited back to Missouri to face charges of murder and armed criminal action.
Dee Dee’s daughter pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement on July 5, 2016. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
A Greene County jury later found Godejohn guilty of first-degree murder in November 2018. He was ultimately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in February 2019.
"It's a journey,” Gypsy said ahead of her prison release this week. “I'm still really trying to come to a place of forgiveness for her, for myself and the situation.”
“I still love my mom,” she continued. “And I'm starting to understand that it was something that was maybe out of her control, like an addict with an impulse. That helps me with coping and accepting what happened."