Donald Trump Fires Back at Director Chris Columbus Over 'Home Alone 2' Cameo: 'It Helped Make the Movie a Success!' By: Connor Surmonte Dec. 28 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump fired back at director Chris Columbus this week over his cameo in the 1992 hit film Home Alone 2, RadarOnline.com has learned. In an inevitable development to come after Columbus claimed that Trump “bullied” his way onto the set of Home Alone 2 more than 30 years ago, the ex-president took to Truth Social to refute the director’s claims.

Trump argued that his cameo in Home Alone 2 “helped make the movie a success” and that Columbus “begged” him to appear in the film. “30 years ago (how time flies!), Director Chris Columbus, and others, were begging me to make a cameo appearance in Home Alone 2,” the former president wrote on Wednesday. “They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time.”

“I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it,” he continued. “They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!” “That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time.”

Source: MEGA Trump argued that his cameo in Home Alone 2 “helped make the movie a success” and that Columbus “begged” him to appear in the film.

Trump then refuted the director’s claim that he “bullied” his way into the move because he owned the Plaza Hotel at the time of filming in 1991 and 1992. The ex-president also insisted that he is “great for the movie” and that Columbus is seeking a “quick fix of Trump publicity.”

“People call me whenever it is aired,” Trump claimed. “Now, however, 30 years later, Columbus (what was his real name?) put out a statement that I bullied myself into the movie.” “Nothing could be further from the truth,” he explained. “That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years?”

Source: MEGA The ex-president also insisted that he is “great for the movie” and that Columbus is seeking a “quick fix of Trump publicity.”

"Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that's why!" Trump concluded. "Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!" As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump's Home Alone 2 Truth Social post on Wednesday came shortly after Columbus told Business Insider that Trump "bullied" his way into having a cameo in the 1992 film.

According to Columbus, Trump would not allow the movie to film inside the Plaza Hotel unless he was also given a small role in the flick. “We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie,’” Columbus explained to Business Insider on Saturday. “So, we agreed to put him in the movie.”

Source: MEGA “He did bully his way into the movie,” Columbus said.

“People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen,” the Home Alone and Home Alone 2 director acknowledged. “So, I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’” “But he did bully his way into the movie,” Columbus noted.

